Seasonal Promo Video Generator: Create Campaigns Fast

Generate stunning promotional videos for all your marketing campaigns quickly using HeyGen's AI avatars.

Imagine a 30-second festive promotional video for a local boutique's winter sale, targeting shoppers looking for unique holiday gifts. The visual style should be warm and inviting, featuring cozy scenes and glittering products, set to cheerful, uplifting background music. Leverage HeyGen's Templates & scenes to quickly set the mood, and use Voiceover generation for a friendly, enthusiastic narration highlighting exclusive offers, making it a perfect example of effective holiday marketing through promotional videos.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Create a polished 45-second product launch video for an e-commerce brand's new spring collection of organic skincare, aimed at eco-conscious consumers aged 25-45. The video requires a clean, minimalist aesthetic with soft, natural lighting and calming ambient music. Utilize an AI avatar presenter to introduce the products with a sophisticated tone, while incorporating high-quality visuals from HeyGen's Media library/stock support to showcase ingredient benefits, demonstrating the power of an AI Video Generator for compelling product videos.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a dynamic 60-second explainer video announcing a limited-time 'Summer Savings' consultancy package, designed for small business owners seeking strategic growth. The visual style should be energetic and professional, incorporating vibrant color gradients and modern motion graphics, complemented by an upbeat, motivational soundtrack. Employ HeyGen's Text-to-video from script functionality to rapidly transform key selling points into engaging visuals, ensuring clarity with Subtitles/captions for maximum reach across marketing campaigns and as an effective explainer video.
Example Prompt 3
Develop a series of 15-second social media video assets for a university's fall enrollment drive, targeting prospective students aged 17-22 and their parents. These short, punchy clips should feature diverse campus scenes with an inspiring, youthful visual style and contemporary background music. Leveraging HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports will allow for quick adaptation across platforms, while an AI avatar can deliver brief, impactful calls to action, showcasing efficient scalable video creation for diverse video assets.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Seasonal Promo Video Generator Works

Quickly produce captivating seasonal promotional videos using AI, perfect for marketing campaigns and holiday sales.

1
Step 1
Choose a Template
Select from a library of professionally designed seasonal templates or start with a blank canvas to begin your project with ease.
2
Step 2
Add Your Script
Incorporate your promotional message by pasting your script, and our AI will generate a natural-sounding voiceover for your video.
3
Step 3
Customize with an AI Avatar
Enhance engagement by selecting an AI avatar to present your seasonal offers, adding a dynamic, professional touch to your promo.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your video and use Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to prepare it for seamless sharing across all your desired social media platforms.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Build Trust with Seasonal Testimonial Videos

.

Leverage AI to quickly produce authentic customer success stories, enhancing credibility and encouraging seasonal purchases.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create compelling promotional videos?

HeyGen is an advanced "AI Video Generator" that empowers you to produce high-quality "promotional videos" effortlessly. Our platform offers a wide range of customizable "templates" and an intuitive "drag-and-drop editor", enabling efficient "scalable video creation" for any marketing need. You can also enhance your videos with realistic "voiceover generation" and "AI avatars".

Can HeyGen generate seasonal promo videos with AI avatars?

Absolutely! HeyGen serves as your ultimate "seasonal promo video generator", perfect for all your "holiday marketing" and "seasonal marketing campaigns". Easily incorporate dynamic "AI avatar presenters" into your "marketing videos" to engage your audience and stand out during peak selling periods.

What branding controls are available for my video assets in HeyGen?

HeyGen provides comprehensive "branding controls" to ensure your "video assets" perfectly align with your brand identity. You can easily apply your company logos, brand colors, and custom fonts, ensuring every "promotional video" maintains consistent "style customization". This allows you to "create branded video assets" that resonate with your audience across all your "marketing campaigns".

How quickly can I produce marketing videos using HeyGen's AI video maker?

HeyGen's powerful "AI video maker" is designed for speed and efficiency, allowing for a "fast turnaround" on all your "marketing videos". With our intuitive "drag-and-drop editor" and extensive "template library", you can quickly transform your ideas into professional "AI-generated videos" without complex editing. This makes "scalable video creation" simpler than ever.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo