Create captivating seasonal campaign videos effortlessly with AI avatars and dynamic scenes to boost your video marketing strategy.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Capture the essence of spring with a 60-second seasonal campaign video tailored for eco-conscious brands. This video is crafted using HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature, allowing you to seamlessly integrate your message with stunning stock footage of blooming landscapes. The visual style is fresh and invigorating, complemented by an audio visualizer that enhances the natural sounds of spring. Ideal for audiences who value sustainability and innovation, this video is a perfect fit for your video marketing automation strategy.
Introduce your summer collection with a 30-second intro maker video that leaves a lasting impression. Targeted at fashion retailers, this video utilizes HeyGen's drag-and-drop interface to effortlessly combine visual effects and multilingual options, ensuring your message resonates with diverse audiences. The visual style is bold and colorful, capturing the vibrant energy of summer. Share this video across your social media channels to create buzz and drive engagement.
Launch your autumn campaign with a 90-second AI video creation that tells a compelling story. Aimed at tech-savvy marketers, this video leverages HeyGen's media library/stock support to incorporate high-quality footage of autumnal scenes. The visual style is rich and cinematic, paired with subtitles/captions to ensure accessibility for all viewers. This video is perfect for those looking to enhance their video strategy with cutting-edge technology and creative storytelling.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Use a Seasonal Launch Video Maker

Create captivating seasonal campaign videos effortlessly with our AI-powered tools.

Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by crafting a compelling script for your seasonal launch video. Use our Text-to-video from script feature to seamlessly transform your written content into engaging visuals.
Step 2
Choose Dynamic Scenes
Select from a variety of dynamic scenes and templates to match the theme of your campaign. Our media library offers a wide range of stock footage to enhance your video.
Step 3
Add Visual Effects
Enhance your video with stunning visual effects. Our drag-and-drop interface makes it easy to apply effects that captivate your audience and elevate your video content.
Step 4
Export for Social Media
Once your video is ready, export it in the desired aspect ratio for various social media channels. Our platform ensures your video is optimized for maximum impact across all platforms.

HeyGen revolutionizes seasonal launch video creation with AI-driven tools, enabling businesses to craft compelling promo videos and seasonal campaign content effortlessly. Leverage AI video creation and video marketing automation to enhance your video strategy and engage audiences across social media channels.

Showcase customer success stories with engaging AI videos

Highlight customer experiences in seasonal launches, enhancing brand credibility and connection.

How can HeyGen enhance my promo video creation process?

HeyGen streamlines the promo video creation process with its AI video creation capabilities, offering a drag-and-drop interface and a rich media library. This allows you to craft dynamic scenes and apply visual effects effortlessly, ensuring your promotional content stands out.

What makes HeyGen ideal for seasonal campaign videos?

HeyGen is perfect for seasonal campaign videos due to its extensive templates and scenes, which can be customized with your branding elements. The platform's AI editing tools and stock footage support enable quick adaptation to seasonal themes, ensuring timely and relevant content.

Can HeyGen support multilingual video content?

Yes, HeyGen supports multilingual video content creation, allowing you to reach a broader audience. With features like voiceover generation and subtitles, you can easily create personalized video content that resonates across different languages and cultures.

Why should I choose HeyGen for video marketing automation?

HeyGen offers robust video marketing automation by integrating AI video creation with branding controls and aspect-ratio resizing. This ensures your videos are optimized for various social media channels, enhancing your overall video strategy.

