



Prompt 1
Create a 60-second animated video that highlights your brand's unique seasonal offers using HeyGen's online video production service. Targeted at marketing professionals seeking innovative ways to promote their products, this video will combine AI-generated content with a drag-and-drop interface for seamless editing. The use of royalty-free assets ensures a professional finish, while the inclusion of subtitles makes it accessible to a wider audience. Ideal for embedding on your website or sharing via email campaigns.
Prompt 2
Engage your audience with a 30-second business video that leverages HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature. Aimed at entrepreneurs and startups, this video will use dynamic video templates to present your seasonal discounts in a sleek, modern style. The integration of voiceover generation will add a professional narrative, guiding viewers through your offers with clarity and impact. Share this video on social media channels to maximize reach and drive traffic to your store.
Prompt 3
Unleash your creativity with a 90-second technical video that explores the capabilities of HeyGen's AI video editor. Designed for tech-savvy individuals and video editing enthusiasts, this video will demonstrate how to create compelling seasonal discount videos using advanced video editing tools. With a focus on aspect-ratio resizing and exports, you'll learn how to optimize your content for various platforms. The use of creative ideas and branding techniques will ensure your video leaves a lasting impression.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Use a Seasonal Discount Video Maker

Create engaging seasonal discount videos effortlessly with our intuitive online video production service.

1
Step 1
Select a Video Template
Begin by choosing from a variety of video templates designed for seasonal promotions. These templates provide a creative foundation, allowing you to focus on customizing your message.
2
Step 2
Add AI-Generated Content
Enhance your video with AI-generated content that aligns with your seasonal theme. This feature helps you incorporate creative ideas seamlessly, making your video stand out.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding Controls
Customize your video by applying branding controls such as your logo and brand colors. This ensures your video aligns with your business identity and enhances brand recognition.
4
Step 4
Export for Social Media Channels
Once your video is ready, export it in the desired format for easy sharing across various social media channels. This step ensures your seasonal discount video reaches your audience effectively.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers businesses to create compelling seasonal discount videos effortlessly with its AI video editor, offering a seamless drag-and-drop interface and a wealth of royalty-free assets. Leverage HeyGen's online video production service to craft high-performing promotional content that captivates audiences across social media channels.

Showcase customer success stories with engaging AI videos

.

Highlight customer testimonials and success stories in your seasonal promotions to build trust and drive sales.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify promo video creation?

HeyGen streamlines promo video creation with its intuitive drag-and-drop interface and a vast library of video templates. This allows users to effortlessly craft engaging promotional content tailored to their branding needs.

What makes HeyGen's AI video editor unique?

HeyGen's AI video editor stands out by offering AI-generated content and voiceover generation, enabling users to produce professional-quality videos with minimal effort. The platform's advanced tools ensure seamless editing and creative flexibility.

Can HeyGen assist in creating animated videos?

Yes, HeyGen excels as an animated video maker by providing customizable templates and AI avatars. These features empower users to bring their creative ideas to life with dynamic animations and engaging storytelling.

Why choose HeyGen for online video production?

HeyGen is an ideal choice for online video production due to its comprehensive media library, including royalty-free assets, and robust branding controls. These capabilities ensure that your videos are both visually appealing and aligned with your brand identity.

