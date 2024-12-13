Script to Video Tool: Create stunning videos with AI

Effortlessly transform your scripts into engaging videos using HeyGen's powerful text-to-video from script feature.

445/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 2-minute tutorial video aimed at technical educators, demonstrating how to create detailed software walkthroughs or e-learning modules using HeyGen's AI script to video generator. The video should feature an approachable custom avatar explaining complex concepts, supported by clear on-screen text and subtitles/captions, all within a visually consistent template and scene layout to enhance learning.
Example Prompt 2
Design a compelling 1-minute social media video targeting digital marketers in the tech sector, illustrating how easily they can repurpose existing content into eye-catching promotions through the HeyGen app. The visual and audio style should be energetic and trend-setting, utilizing dynamic cuts from the media library/stock support, and demonstrating flexible aspect-ratio resizing & exports for various platforms.
Example Prompt 3
Produce a 1-minute explainer video for technical writers, explaining how to convert dense documentation into easily digestible video content for internal or external audiences. The video should adopt a minimalist, direct visual style, emphasizing clarity with prominent subtitles and captions for accessibility, while a natural AI voiceover conveys the technical details in an easily understandable manner.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a script to video tool works

Transform your written content into engaging videos effortlessly with HeyGen's AI-powered tools. Follow these simple steps to bring your scripts to life, perfect for content creators.

1
Step 1
Paste Your Script
Begin by inputting your text into the platform. HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability allows you to instantly generate the foundational elements for your video directly from your written words, making it easy to create video from script.
2
Step 2
Choose Your Visuals and Voice
Select from a diverse library of AI avatars and synchronize them with a high-quality AI voiceover that perfectly matches your script's tone and message, ensuring your presentation is captivating.
3
Step 3
Add Enhancements
Elevate your video with rich media. Integrate relevant B-roll footage, select engaging background music, and automatically generate accurate Subtitles/captions to increase accessibility and impact.
4
Step 4
Export Your Creation
Finalize your project with powerful editing tools. Utilize Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to prepare your video for any platform, offering flexible export options for sharing your professional content.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Educational Content Production

.

Develop engaging video courses and training materials from your scripts, enhancing learning experiences and expanding global reach.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen leverage AI to transform scripts into videos?

HeyGen utilizes advanced AI script to video generator technology, enabling users to effortlessly create video from script. This powerful AI video generator platform interprets your text to produce dynamic visual content, streamlining your video production workflow.

Can HeyGen create AI voiceovers and generate subtitles for videos?

Yes, HeyGen provides robust AI voiceover capabilities, offering a range of natural-sounding voices for your video projects. Additionally, HeyGen automatically generates accurate subtitles and captions, enhancing accessibility and engagement for your audience.

What technical capabilities does HeyGen offer for custom AI avatars?

HeyGen empowers users with cutting-edge AI tools to design and utilize custom avatars that can articulate your script. These AI personas bring your content to life, offering a unique and engaging presentation for various applications.

What flexible export options are available for videos created with HeyGen?

HeyGen offers flexible export options to suit diverse platforms and needs, allowing you to download your AI-generated videos in various formats and aspect ratios. This ensures your content is optimized for sharing across social media and other digital channels.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo