School Fundraiser Video Maker: Create Engaging Event Recaps

Craft compelling fundraising videos using customizable templates and a rich media library. Add professional voiceovers with our Voiceover generation capability to boost engagement.

Create a 60-second fundraising video designed for parents, the local community, and potential new donors, capturing an uplifting and professional visual style with dynamic cuts and inspiring background music. This video should introduce an upcoming school fundraiser, clearly articulate what the collected funds will achieve, and include a strong call to action, all while leveraging HeyGen's voiceover generation to narrate the school's vision and using customizable templates for a polished look.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How School Fundraiser Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create captivating school fundraiser videos that inspire donations and celebrate your community's efforts, even without prior editing experience.

1
Step 1
Choose a Customizable Template
Start by selecting from our diverse collection of customizable templates specifically designed to make impactful fundraising videos for your school.
2
Step 2
Upload Your Media
Personalize your school fundraiser video by easily uploading your event photos and video clips directly into the editor.
3
Step 3
Generate a Voiceover
Add a professional narration to your fundraising video by utilizing our Voiceover generation capability to clearly convey your school's mission and achievements.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your school fundraiser video and export it using our Aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature, perfect for sharing on social media or for presentations.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers schools and organizations to create compelling fundraising videos and engaging recap videos with ease. This AI-powered video maker simplifies the creation of impactful content for any school fundraiser, maximizing outreach and support.

Inspire Donations and Participation

.

Craft powerful, motivational videos that resonate with your audience, encouraging greater support and involvement in school fundraising initiatives.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create a compelling school fundraiser video quickly?

HeyGen simplifies the process of creating a compelling school fundraiser video with its intuitive platform. You can utilize customizable templates and drag-and-drop editing tools to build an engaging narrative for your event, making HeyGen an effective school fundraiser video maker.

What features does HeyGen offer to customize my fundraising recap video?

HeyGen empowers you to fully customize your fundraising recap video by allowing you to upload your own photos and videos, add engaging text animations, and incorporate branding controls like logos and colors. This ensures your recap video truly reflects your school's unique identity.

Can I include music and voiceovers in my school fundraiser videos made with HeyGen?

Absolutely! HeyGen enables you to enhance your school fundraiser videos by integrating compelling music from its media library. You can also leverage HeyGen's powerful Voiceover generation capability to add professional narration, making your video more engaging.

How does HeyGen support creating engaging videos for social media marketing?

HeyGen is designed to help you create promo videos optimized for social media marketing. With versatile templates and aspect-ratio resizing options, you can easily adapt your content for various platforms, ensuring maximum reach and impact for your school fundraiser.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo