Your Scenario Video Maker: Create AI Videos & Stories
Turn scripts into stunning video scenarios effortlessly. Our powerful Text-to-video from script feature helps you craft engaging AI stories.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen transforms you into an efficient scenario video maker, utilizing AI video creation to turn scripts into compelling, automated video content, simplifying complex storytelling.
Historical Video Storytelling.
Generate vivid historical scenarios and captivating storytelling videos to educate and engage audiences.
Customer Success Showcases.
Craft compelling customer success scenarios into engaging AI videos that build trust and demonstrate value.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify creative video creation?
HeyGen empowers users to easily generate professional-quality videos, acting as an intuitive scenario video maker. Our AI tools transform your script to video quickly, enabling compelling storytelling for diverse creative projects.
Can I use custom characters or visual assets in my HeyGen videos?
Yes, HeyGen provides a character creator for AI avatars and supports the integration of your own visual assets. This allows for extensive creative control and on-brand video production tailored to your specific needs.
What is the process for transforming a script into a video with HeyGen?
With HeyGen, you simply input your video script, and our AI video platform handles the rest, from text-to-video generation to voiceover and subtitles. This automated video creation process streamlines your storytelling and production workflow.
Does HeyGen offer templates for various video scenarios?
Absolutely, HeyGen features a wide array of templates and scenes to kickstart your video creation for diverse scenarios. These templates provide a strong foundation for your AI creative workflows, allowing for easy customization and branding.