Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Produce a 60-second introductory video aimed at new software users and technical teams, illustrating the core functionalities of a new "AI tool". Employ a visually engaging and step-by-step aesthetic, accompanied by a friendly yet professional audio narration. Utilize HeyGen's "Templates & scenes" to quickly set up the introductory sequence, highlighting how these "customizable video templates" expedite content creation.
Design a 2-minute training video for corporate trainers and L&D departments, demonstrating effective use of a "scenario video generator" for interactive learning. The visual presentation should be educational with practical examples, supported by a professional voiceover and clear on-screen text. Implement HeyGen's "Subtitles/captions" to enhance accessibility and comprehension across diverse learning environments, leveraging "AI video" technology to create dynamic training modules.
Develop a 45-second promotional video targeting marketing teams and content creators, showcasing how to produce "production-ready visuals" for various campaigns. This video requires a dynamic and polished visual style, paired with an impactful audio track to grab attention. Leverage HeyGen's "Media library/stock support" to integrate high-quality visual assets seamlessly, transforming your marketing "script to video" effortlessly.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Create High-Performing Video Ads with AI.
Rapidly produce impactful advertising scenarios to drive conversions and expand your market reach.
Generate Engaging Social Media Scenarios.
Quickly produce captivating video content for social platforms, boosting audience interaction and brand presence.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify AI video creation from a script?
HeyGen acts as an intuitive "AI script to video generator", transforming your text into compelling "AI video" content. Users can effortlessly produce "talking head video" and other "scenario video" formats using "customizable video templates" and realistic "AI avatars".
What creative control does HeyGen provide for AI-generated visuals?
HeyGen offers extensive "creative control" for developing "AI-generated visuals" within your "AI video" projects. You can "edit visuals", integrate various "visual assets", and fine-tune "customizable video templates" to align perfectly with your brand's vision.
Can HeyGen's AI tools efficiently support scaling production for AI Creative Workflows?
Absolutely, HeyGen's powerful "AI tools" are engineered for "scaling production" by streamlining "AI Creative Workflows". Features like "script to video" generation, "voiceover generation", and automated "subtitles/captions" allow businesses to rapidly produce high volumes of "AI video" content.
Do HeyGen's AI models ensure production-ready visuals for professional AI video?
Yes, HeyGen's advanced "AI models" are designed to generate high-quality, "production-ready visuals" for every "AI video". Leveraging sophisticated capabilities, including "image-to-image" processing, ensures polished and professional output for your "scenario video generator" needs.