Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
High-Performing Ad Creation.
Create impactful software promo videos and ads quickly, driving better engagement for your products.
Engaging Social Media Content.
Generate engaging social media videos in minutes to amplify software product visibility and reach.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen assist in creating compelling software promo videos?
HeyGen empowers users to produce high-quality software promo videos efficiently by leveraging AI avatars and text-to-video from script capabilities. This streamlines your marketing video production, making it easier to showcase your product.
Can HeyGen simplify the entire video production process?
Absolutely. HeyGen acts as a comprehensive video maker, offering features like AI avatars, voiceover generation, and a robust media library. It simplifies the entire video production workflow, making corporate video production accessible and fast.
What branding options are available for marketing videos created with HeyGen?
HeyGen provides extensive branding controls, allowing you to integrate your logo and brand colors seamlessly into your videos. This ensures your social media videos and other marketing content maintain a consistent, professional brand identity, even incorporating motion graphics elements.
Is HeyGen suitable for creating various types of business videos, such as explainer or product videos?
Yes, HeyGen is incredibly versatile for diverse video content creation needs, from engaging explainer videos to detailed product videos. Its intuitive interface and template library make professional video creation accessible for your business.