In just 30 seconds, craft a compelling marketing video that highlights your product's unique features using HeyGen's extensive media library. Ideal for digital marketers aiming to enhance their campaigns, this video will feature eye-catching templates and stock footage to create a polished and professional look. The upbeat audio style will keep viewers engaged from start to finish.
Develop a 60-second product video that showcases your latest offerings with HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature. Targeted at e-commerce entrepreneurs, this video will employ a sleek and modern visual style, complete with subtitles for accessibility. The combination of clear, concise messaging and captivating visuals will drive sales and increase brand awareness.
Engage your audience with a 45-second sales video that leverages HeyGen's voiceover generation to deliver a powerful narrative. Designed for sales professionals seeking to enhance their pitch, this video will use aspect-ratio resizing to ensure compatibility across all platforms. The sophisticated audio and visual elements will leave a lasting impression on potential clients.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen revolutionizes the way you create sales videos by offering a seamless, creative process with its intuitive drag-and-drop editor, templates, and AI-powered features. Enhance your video marketing strategy with engaging, high-quality content that captivates your audience.
High-performing ad creation in minutes with AI video.
Quickly produce compelling sales videos that drive engagement and conversions using HeyGen's AI technology.
Generate engaging social media videos and clips in minutes.
Effortlessly create captivating product videos for social media platforms to boost brand visibility and customer interaction.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance my sales video creation process?
HeyGen simplifies the sales video creation process with its intuitive drag-and-drop editor and a wide range of customizable templates. You can easily incorporate animations and stock footage to create engaging and professional sales videos.
What features does HeyGen offer for product video creators?
HeyGen provides product video creators with powerful tools like AI avatars and text-to-video from script capabilities. These features, combined with voiceover generation and branding controls, ensure your product videos are both dynamic and on-brand.
Can HeyGen assist in marketing video production?
Yes, HeyGen is an excellent marketing video maker, offering a comprehensive media library and seamless aspect-ratio resizing for various platforms. Its voice-over and subtitle features further enhance the accessibility and reach of your marketing videos.
Why choose HeyGen for creating videos with animations?
HeyGen stands out with its robust animation capabilities, allowing you to add dynamic elements to your videos effortlessly. The platform's templates and scenes make it easy to create visually appealing content that captures your audience's attention.