Create an engaging 45-second "recap video" designed to quickly refresh your sales team on key training modules. Target current sales professionals who need concise, actionable takeaways. The visual style should be dynamic and modern, featuring crisp graphics and an upbeat background track, ensuring high retention. Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to rapidly translate your notes into a compelling visual narrative, enhanced by automatic Subtitles/captions for accessibility in any viewing environment.

