Sales Promo Video Maker: Boost Your Sales Effortlessly

Generate impactful sales promo videos from your scripts instantly with AI text-to-video, captivating audiences and driving higher conversions.

Create a vibrant 30-second marketing video aimed at small business owners launching a new product, showcasing its unique selling points with energetic visuals and an uplifting soundtrack. Leverage HeyGen's extensive "Templates & scenes" to quickly assemble a professional and eye-catching promo video.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Sales Promo Video Maker Works

Easily produce compelling promotional videos that capture attention and drive engagement for your product launches and sales events, all without complex editing.

1
Step 1
Create Your Vision
Begin your promotional video by selecting a professional template or generating a script with HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" feature, establishing a strong foundation for your promo video maker project.
2
Step 2
Add Your Elements
Personalize your video by uploading your brand assets, images, and clips, or utilize our extensive "Media library/stock support" to find compelling royalty-free assets for your message.
3
Step 3
Enhance with AI
Refine your narrative and reach a broader audience by integrating "Voiceover generation" in multiple languages or adding accurate subtitles and captions to your sales promo.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your video by choosing the optimal aspect ratio and utilizing "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" for various platforms, ensuring it's ready for boosting conversions and maximizing your outreach.

Use Cases

HeyGen acts as your ultimate AI promo video maker, enabling you to effortlessly create high-impact promotional videos designed to boost conversions for product launches and sales events.

Highlight Customer Success Stories

Transform customer testimonials into compelling AI-powered video stories that build trust and persuade potential buyers to choose your offerings.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create engaging promotional videos?

HeyGen empowers users to create compelling promotional videos with advanced AI editing tools, including AI avatars and generative media from simple text prompts. This streamlines the video creation process, allowing you to develop impactful marketing video content that captures attention and drives results for product launches and sales events.

What features make HeyGen an effective AI promo video maker?

HeyGen stands out as an effective AI promo video maker by offering comprehensive features like text-to-video generation from scripts, a vast library of free templates, and royalty-free assets. It also includes voiceover generation, text animations, and subtitles, all designed to produce high-quality sales promo videos efficiently.

Can HeyGen simplify the process of making a sales video?

Yes, HeyGen significantly simplifies making a sales video with its intuitive idea-to-video generator, allowing you to create scenes and dynamic content with ease. Its AI editing tools and creative functionalities, such as SFX and music options, enable you to craft professional marketing videos quickly without extensive editing experience.

What customization options are available for promotional videos using HeyGen?

HeyGen provides extensive customization options for your promotional video content, including robust branding controls for logos and colors, alongside a rich media library. You can also enhance your videos with various text animations, voiceovers, and captions to perfectly align with your brand and target audience.

