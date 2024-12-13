Sales Deck Video Maker: Create Engaging Pitches Fast

Create professional video presentations from your sales deck that engage prospects and close deals faster, leveraging realistic AI avatars.

Create a compelling 45-second sales deck video designed for busy sales teams, showcasing how to quickly highlight product features. The visual style should be dynamic and professional, with an upbeat background track and a clear, enthusiastic voiceover generated using HeyGen's voiceover generation feature. This video should aim to grab attention and succinctly deliver key selling points to potential clients.
background image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Sales Deck Video Maker Works

Effortlessly transform your sales pitches into compelling video presentations using our AI-powered platform, capturing attention and driving engagement with ease.

1
Step 1
Create Your Presentation Script
Begin by writing or pasting your sales presentation content. Our text-to-video from script feature will bring your narrative to life, setting the stage for an impactful video presentation.
2
Step 2
Select Visuals and Avatars
Enhance your video by choosing from various templates and selecting professional AI avatars to represent your message with engaging expressions and gestures.
3
Step 3
Add Branding and Voice
Personalize your sales deck video by applying your branding controls, including custom logos and brand colors, to maintain a consistent company image for your sales teams.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Pitch
Finalize your AI pitch video maker creation by ensuring optimal aspect-ratio resizing for all platforms, then export and share your professional video with ease.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers sales teams and startups to revolutionize their communication. As an AI pitch video maker and video presentation maker, it transforms static content into dynamic video presentations, enabling you to create compelling sales decks and investor pitch videos with unparalleled ease.

Social Media Pitch Content

Create compelling social media video clips that capture attention, build your brand, and act as mini-pitches to attract potential clients.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify creating investor pitch videos or sales presentations?

HeyGen leverages AI to transform scripts into engaging video presentations using realistic AI avatars and voiceovers, perfect for investor pitches or sales decks. It significantly streamlines the video creation process for startups and sales teams, making professional content accessible to all.

What customization options does HeyGen offer for my video presentations?

HeyGen provides extensive customization for your video presentations, including robust branding controls to incorporate your logo and brand colors. You can also utilize our diverse media library and readily available video templates to tailor your content precisely.

Can HeyGen help me create a video presentation without extensive video editing skills?

Yes, HeyGen is designed for ease of use, allowing anyone to generate professional AI pitch videos simply from text. You can effortlessly create high-quality content for your sales deck or investor pitch without needing complex video editor experience.

How does HeyGen ensure my AI-generated visuals are professional and accessible?

HeyGen ensures professional results through high-quality AI-generated visuals, realistic avatars, and natural voiceover generation. It also includes essential features like automatic subtitles and captions to enhance accessibility for all your video presentations.

