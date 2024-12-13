Create a compelling 30-second "roadside safety" awareness video targeting new drivers and the general public, emphasizing quick tips for handling minor vehicle issues safely on the side of the road. The visual style should be clean and approachable, using vibrant colors, complemented by a calm and reassuring voiceover. Leverage HeyGen's "text-to-video from script" feature to efficiently translate key safety messages into dynamic visuals and an "AI avatar" to deliver expert advice.

Generate Video