Roadmap Video Maker: Create Engaging Updates Fast

Create impactful product roadmap videos effortlessly with customizable templates & scenes, ensuring your updates captivate every time.

Create a 1-minute roadmap video for Product Managers presenting quarterly updates, featuring a professional, clean, and data-driven visual style with clear infographics. Leverage HeyGen's text-to-video from script and confident voiceover generation to articulate complex project milestones effectively as a leading roadmap video maker.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Try it yourself! Sign up now to receive 3 free videos

background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a Roadmap Video Maker Works

Quickly create engaging roadmap update videos to clearly communicate your product vision and progress with ease.

1
Step 1
Choose a Template
Select from a variety of roadmap video templates to begin your project, ensuring a professional and structured foundation.
2
Step 2
Customize Your Content
Easily input your roadmap updates using text-to-video from script functionality, allowing you to quickly transform your text into dynamic video scenes.
3
Step 3
Add Engaging Elements
Enhance your video with voiceover generation for clear narration, incorporate screen recordings, and add animated text to highlight key milestones.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your roadmap video and easily export it using aspect-ratio resizing and exports, ready to share with stakeholders or your team.

Use Cases

HeyGen simplifies creating dynamic roadmap videos, making product development updates engaging and easy to understand. Leverage AI-powered features and customizable templates to communicate your vision effectively for team collaboration.

Develop Professional Stakeholder Updates

.

Generate polished, high-impact video presentations of your product roadmap to effectively inform and secure buy-in from key stakeholders.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of compelling roadmap videos?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI-powered features and a user-friendly interface to transform your product roadmap into an engaging video. Simply input your text, select an AI avatar, and HeyGen generates a professional video quickly, making it an efficient roadmap video maker.

What customization options are available in HeyGen for producing detailed roadmap updates?

HeyGen provides extensive customizable templates and branding controls, allowing you to tailor your roadmap update video with your company's logo and colors. You can integrate rich media from our library, add dynamic text, and use AI-generated voice-overs to explain every detail effectively.

Can HeyGen's AI video maker capabilities handle complex product development updates?

Absolutely. HeyGen's AI video maker excels at creating comprehensive product development updates using text-to-video technology and AI avatars to present information clearly. You can also incorporate screen recording directly into your videos for live demonstrations of new features.

What team collaboration features does HeyGen offer for developing roadmap update videos?

HeyGen facilitates seamless team collaboration through shared workspaces, enabling multiple team members to contribute to and refine roadmap update videos. This ensures consistent communication and efficient content creation for all your stakeholders.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo