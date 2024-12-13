Picture a captivating 45-second video designed for new employees in high-risk sectors, illustrating crucial risk mitigation techniques through engaging storytelling. This piece should utilize vibrant, animated graphics to depict potential hazards and their prevention, set to an energetic background track with a warm, guiding voiceover. With HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" capability, transform complex safety protocols into an easily digestible and impactful safety training video.

Generate Video