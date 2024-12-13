Retargeting Video Maker: Boost Your Ad Performance
Quickly design high-converting video variants for marketers using professional video templates and dynamic scenes to re-engage your audience.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Imagine a dynamic 45-second video demonstrating how small business owners can rapidly create video ads for different platforms. This prompt focuses on generating various video variants by quickly swapping out elements within HeyGen's extensive Templates & scenes, showcasing a vibrant, fast-paced visual style with energetic background music, perfect for capturing attention on social media and driving product awareness.
Develop an informative 60-second short-form video for content creators, transforming a blog post into a digestible visual explanation. The video should adopt a clear, professional visual aesthetic with a friendly, authoritative voiceover, utilizing HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to seamlessly convert written content into an engaging video, ensuring the message is conveyed effectively.
Craft a punchy 15-second video ad for e-commerce businesses announcing a new product, featuring bold brand customization and a compelling call to action. This video targets brands aiming for immediate impact, using a visually rich and energetic style with upbeat music. It should powerfully utilize HeyGen's Voiceover generation to deliver a succinct and assertive message that drives instant engagement and conversions.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen transforms your retargeting video maker efforts, empowering marketers to create impactful AI video ads quickly. Produce high-converting video ads and variants efficiently.
Create High-Performing Video Ads with AI.
Quickly generate compelling, AI-powered video ads that drive conversions and optimize your retargeting campaigns for maximum impact.
Produce Engaging Social Media Retargeting Videos.
Effortlessly create short-form, engaging social media videos tailored for retargeting audiences, boosting engagement and recall across platforms.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen serve as an AI video ad maker for my campaigns?
HeyGen empowers Marketers to quickly create video ads using advanced AI avatars and text-to-video technology. Our platform allows for efficient scriptwriting and voiceover generation, streamlining the entire creative process for impactful video ads.
Does HeyGen support brand customization for video ads?
Absolutely. HeyGen provides comprehensive branding controls, allowing you to integrate your logo, colors, and other brand elements into your video ads. This enables the creation of cohesive video variants that resonate with your target audience for various campaigns, including retargeting video ads.
Can HeyGen help create testimonial videos or UGC ads effectively?
Yes, HeyGen is an ideal video ad maker for producing authentic testimonial videos and UGC ads. Leverage our editing suite and library of AI actors to bring your customer stories to life, ensuring your short-form videos capture attention and drive engagement.
How does HeyGen simplify the process to create video ads with clear calls to action?
HeyGen simplifies creating video ads by offering an intuitive platform with video templates and an efficient editing suite. You can easily integrate powerful calls to action into your content, ensuring your video ads are not only visually appealing but also drive desired user behavior.