Boost Sales with Our Retail Training Video Generator

Create engaging training videos fast with our text-to-video capabilities, saving time and improving staff performance.

Design a 60-second engaging training video for new retail employees, focusing on the essential steps for handling customer returns, utilizing upbeat visuals and an energetic, professional voiceover generated by HeyGen's voiceover generation feature to make their employee onboarding seamless and informative. This visual style should be modern and welcoming, featuring HeyGen's AI avatars demonstrating the process.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Produce a 45-second instructional video aimed at existing retail staff, illustrating effective upselling techniques with a clear, concise visual style and a calm, authoritative audio delivery. Leverage HeyGen's vast array of templates & scenes to structure the content, ensuring subtitles/captions are prominently displayed to support comprehension for this retail training video generator's output.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a 30-second impactful video for store managers and team leads, presenting key performance indicators for the upcoming quarter with a sleek, data-driven visual style and a confident voice. This brief update should be easily created using HeyGen's text-to-video from script functionality, pulling relevant stock footage from its media library/stock support to visualize trends, emphasizing HeyGen as a powerful AI video platform for quick communications.
Example Prompt 3
Create a 90-second product merchandising guide for all retail associates across various store locations, showcasing best practices for product placement and display. The video should adopt an accessible and inclusive visual style, featuring diverse AI avatars demonstrating techniques, accompanied by clear, friendly voiceover generation. Ensure the final output can be resized and exported for different platforms using HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports, highlighting it as a versatile training video generator.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a Retail Training Video Generator Works

Effortlessly produce impactful retail training videos with AI, transforming your scripts into engaging content that sharpens employee skills and ensures compliance.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by writing or pasting your training content directly into the platform. Our Text-to-video from script feature instantly prepares your text for AI transformation.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Presenter
Choose from a diverse range of lifelike AI avatars to represent your brand and deliver your training message professionally.
3
Step 3
Add Visuals and Branding
Enhance your video with relevant stock media, custom images, and apply your Branding controls, including logos and brand colors, to maintain consistency.
4
Step 4
Export Your Final Video
Once satisfied, generate your high-quality training video, ready for distribution across your learning platforms or internal communications. Your new training videos are now ready!

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Simplify Complex Retail Procedures

.

Transform intricate product knowledge or operational procedures into clear, digestible video lessons for retail employees.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of engaging training videos?

HeyGen acts as an intuitive AI video platform, allowing you to quickly transform text into engaging training videos using realistic AI avatars and AI voiceovers, significantly streamlining your content production.

Can HeyGen help my organization create training videos more quickly?

Yes, HeyGen drastically reduces production time. Its text-to-video capabilities, combined with a library of training video templates, enable rapid content generation, leading to substantial time savings for your team.

What features does HeyGen offer for personalized and diverse training content?

HeyGen supports brand personalization through customizable templates and offers AI voiceovers in multiple languages, making it easy to produce multilingual videos tailored to diverse employee onboarding or compliance training needs.

Is HeyGen suitable for specialized training, like retail or technical instruction?

Absolutely. HeyGen serves as an effective retail training video generator, perfect for creating specific modules for employee onboarding, compliance training, or technical training, ensuring consistent and high-quality instruction across your organization.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo