Retail Explainer Video Generator: Create Engaging Videos Fast
Create dynamic product explainer videos to boost sales, leveraging AI-powered video creation tools and HeyGen's comprehensive Templates & scenes.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Design a 60-second professional product explainer video for marketing managers, illustrating a complex service or unique selling proposition with an AI avatar as the presenter. Employ a clean visual aesthetic and a clear, authoritative voiceover generated by HeyGen's AI, highlighting key benefits to enhance understanding.
Produce a 30-second modern and dynamic animated explainer video for e-commerce entrepreneurs, explaining a new online store feature or customer journey improvement. Leverage HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to quickly create engaging content, using a concise script and an energetic voiceover to drive conversions.
Craft a 50-second sleek explainer video for marketing professionals in retail, demonstrating a new customer loyalty program or in-store promotion. This video should utilize HeyGen's extensive Media library/stock support for high-quality visuals and feature a confident AI voiceover to convey the benefits of the program, supporting the overall marketing strategy.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Rapid Ad and Product Explainer Creation.
Quickly produce high-converting product explainers and advertisements to drive retail sales and engagement.
Engaging Social Media Content Generation.
Create captivating social media videos and short clips to promote retail products and brand effectively.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help me create engaging explainer videos with diverse styles?
HeyGen's AI-powered video creation tools provide a wide range of professionally-designed templates and animated characters, allowing users to customize elements and create impactful, animated videos that resonate with their audience. You can leverage diverse video styles to suit your brand and marketing strategy effectively.
What creative customization options does HeyGen offer for explainer videos?
HeyGen empowers you to customize elements extensively, offering a user-friendly interface to add custom fonts, integrate your branding controls like logos and colors, and utilize a rich media library. This flexibility ensures your explainer videos align perfectly with your creative vision, enhancing your sales and marketing efforts.
How does HeyGen simplify the creation of product explainer videos?
HeyGen streamlines the text-to-video creation process for product explainer videos, allowing you to quickly generate content with AI voiceovers and dynamic AI avatars. This efficient platform helps you produce high-quality, impactful content to showcase your products, from short tutorials to micro-learning videos.
Can I easily share my HeyGen-created explainer videos across platforms?
Yes, HeyGen allows you to download your finished explainer videos as an MP4, making it simple to upload to social media, integrate into e-learning platforms, or use for internal communication. The platform supports aspect-ratio resizing for optimal display on various channels, ensuring broad reach for your training videos.