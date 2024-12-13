Resume Video Maker: Create a Video CV That Gets You Hired

Elevate your job application and stand out with stunning video resumes using our templates & scenes.

Create a 60-second professional video resume designed to impress recruiters, showcasing your key achievements and a brief overview of your career aspirations. The visual style should be clean and corporate, featuring a well-lit background, while the audio remains clear and articulate, enhanced by HeyGen's Voiceover generation for a polished delivery. This succinct video aims to serve as a compelling introduction for your job application, setting you apart in a competitive market.

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Resume Video Maker Works

Create a compelling video resume that stands out to recruiters and boosts your job application with our easy-to-use online video editor.

1
Step 1
Create Your Project
Start by selecting a professional resume template or begin with a blank canvas to design your unique video CV.
2
Step 2
Record Your Content
Use the integrated Teleprompter to smoothly deliver your script, ensuring a polished and confident presentation of your qualifications.
3
Step 3
Enhance Your Video
Elevate your personal branding by adding professional Background Music and custom overlays to make your video truly shine.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Instantly export your professional video resume in various aspect ratios, ready for sharing on LinkedIn, applicant portals, or your personal website.

HeyGen empowers job seekers to create professional video resumes and video CVs effortlessly. Stand out in your job application by leveraging AI features and customizable templates for impactful personal branding that attracts recruiters.

Develop High-Impact Personal Introductions

Craft a persuasive and memorable video introduction in minutes, acting as a powerful personal advertisement that elevates your job application.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify creating a professional video resume?

HeyGen makes creating a professional video resume straightforward with its intuitive online platform. You can easily select from various resume templates and utilize the AI Script Generator to quickly produce a compelling video that stands out.

Why should I use a video CV for my job application?

A video CV helps you stand out in the competitive job market by showcasing your personality and communication skills beyond a traditional written resume. It's an effective way for personal branding, making a memorable impression on recruiters and potential employers.

What video editing tools does HeyGen offer for my video resume?

HeyGen provides robust video editing tools to perfect your video resume, including a Teleprompter for smooth delivery and options for custom background music. You can also customize template overlays and export your share-ready video in high-quality MP4 format for various platforms like LinkedIn.

Can I create a video resume entirely online with HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen is an entirely online video resume maker, so no software download or installation is required. You can easily create, design, and share your professional video resume directly from your web browser or mobile device.

