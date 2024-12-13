Create Amazing Menus with Our Restaurant Menu Video Generator

Craft engaging digital menus with stunning visuals. Our templates & scenes feature makes video editing simple to boost your sales.

Create a vibrant 30-second video for restaurant owners, showcasing a tantalizing new seasonal menu with fast-paced cuts of dishes, bright lighting, and upbeat background music, leveraging HeyGen's "Templates & scenes" to quickly assemble stunning visuals. This "Video Menu Maker" content will captivate customers and announce exciting culinary updates.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Imagine a sophisticated 45-second spot tailored for restaurant marketers, designed to highlight the establishment's signature "digital menus" with elegant slow-motion shots of beautifully plated food, warm lighting, and a professional "Voiceover generation" narrating the story, accompanied by soft jazz music, crafting truly "engaging content" that tells your brand's culinary narrative.
Example Prompt 2
For small cafe or bistro owners, create a punchy 20-second promotional video advertising daily specials or limited-time offers, featuring energetic pop music, playful on-screen text, and quick transitions. Leverage HeyGen's "Subtitles/captions" feature to ensure clear messaging for "online menu creator" generated deals, ultimately aiming to "boost sales" quickly and effectively.
Example Prompt 3
This 60-second "restaurant menu video generator" presentation is ideal for restaurant chains, designed to display an entire menu with a clean, professional visual style, calm instrumental background music, and clear item descriptions. It can be easily customized using HeyGen's "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to fit various digital displays, helping "customize menus" seamlessly across multiple locations.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Restaurant Menu Video Generator Works

Effortlessly transform your static menu into dynamic, engaging video content to captivate customers and showcase your offerings with stunning visuals.

1
Step 1
Select a Template
Begin by choosing from a variety of professional menu templates designed to showcase your culinary delights. Our Templates & scenes provide a foundation for your digital menu.
2
Step 2
Customize Your Content
Utilize the intuitive drag-and-drop editor to add your menu items, descriptions, and pricing. Our online menu creator allows for easy adjustments to fit your brand.
3
Step 3
Enhance with Visuals and Voice
Add engaging audio using our Voiceover generation feature to bring your dishes to life, complementing your stunning visuals.
4
Step 4
Generate and Export
Finalize your Video Menu Maker creation and export your new digital menus in various formats. Use Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to optimize for any display.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Design Visually Inspiring Digital Menus

.

Utilize AI to create stunning video menus for digital signage, inspiring diners with visually appealing and engaging content.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help restaurant owners create stunning video menus?

HeyGen empowers restaurant owners to create visually stunning and engaging video menus using pre-designed templates and AI-powered tools. You can easily customize menus with your branding and leverage AI avatars, ensuring your offerings truly stand out and capture attention.

What features does HeyGen offer for customizing digital menus?

HeyGen provides robust customization options for your digital menus, including branding controls to add your logo and specific colors. Its intuitive platform allows for easy video editing, and you can utilize a rich media library and aspect-ratio resizing to perfectly customize menus for any display.

Can HeyGen's AI-powered tools enhance my restaurant's video menu?

Absolutely. HeyGen leverages AI-powered tools like text-to-video from a script and voiceover generation to create dynamic video menus. You can even include AI avatars and utilize automatic subtitles to make your engaging content accessible and appealing, helping to boost sales.

What is HeyGen's process for creating an online menu suitable for digital signage?

HeyGen simplifies the online menu creation process with its intuitive platform and diverse menu templates. You can easily select a template, add your content using the media library, and then export your finished video menu optimized for digital signage or various other platforms with precise aspect-ratio resizing.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo