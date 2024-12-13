Reskilling Video Generator: Upskill Your Workforce with AI

Elevate your upskilling and reskilling programs. Generate engaging training videos with lifelike AI avatars, boosting learner engagement and saving time.

Produce a vibrant 60-second video designed for new hires in an onboarding program, showcasing a friendly AI avatar delivering key company values in a modern, visually engaging style with an upbeat, professional voiceover to boost learner engagement.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Craft a concise 45-second training video for existing employees focused on upskilling and reskilling initiatives, utilizing a clean, informative visual style and a clear, concise audio track, easily generated through Text-to-video from script capabilities.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a compelling 30-second compliance training module for all staff, featuring a professional visual aesthetic and a calm, instructional AI Voiceover, enhanced with automatic Subtitles/captions for accessibility.
Example Prompt 3
Imagine a dynamic 90-second video for Learning and Development managers, highlighting the ease of creating engaging content with custom templates, incorporating sleek, inspiring visuals and a motivational audio track, drawing from a rich Media library/stock support.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Reskilling Video Generator Works

Effortlessly create engaging and effective upskilling and reskilling videos for your team with AI-powered tools, enhancing learner engagement and knowledge retention.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script or Choose a Template
Start by entering your training script or selecting from pre-designed custom templates, providing the foundation for your effective upskilling and reskilling content.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar
Choose from a diverse range of AI avatars to act as your on-screen presenter, bringing your educational material to life with natural delivery and enhancing learner engagement.
3
Step 3
Apply Your Brand Identity
Personalize your reskilling video with your organization's unique branding controls, including logos and colors, to maintain consistency and professional appearance.
4
Step 4
Generate and Distribute
Once customized, generate your high-quality AI video generator output, ready for immediate distribution across your learning platforms to empower your workforce.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Clarify Complex Subjects in Learning & Development

.

Transform intricate concepts into easily understandable video content, enhancing clarity and effectiveness for critical upskilling and reskilling in L&D.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen streamline the creation of training videos?

HeyGen acts as an intuitive AI video generator, enabling quick conversion of scripts into high-quality training videos. Users can leverage lifelike AI avatars and seamless text-to-video from script functionality, significantly accelerating content production for Learning and Development.

Can HeyGen efficiently produce reskilling video content for large teams?

Yes, HeyGen is a powerful reskilling video generator designed for scalability, allowing organizations to easily create extensive upskilling and reskilling content. Its AI-driven tools facilitate rapid production using custom templates and consistent branding, making it ideal for large-scale team deployments.

What features does HeyGen offer to enhance learner engagement in e-learning?

HeyGen enhances learner engagement in e-learning through features like realistic AI avatars, dynamic AI Voiceovers, and precise subtitles/captions. Furthermore, the platform supports branding controls and diverse templates & scenes to create compelling and memorable educational content.

Is HeyGen suitable for diverse L&D needs like onboarding and compliance training?

Absolutely. HeyGen is a versatile platform perfect for a wide range of Learning and Development requirements, including comprehensive onboarding programs and essential compliance training. Its AI-driven tools allow for the rapid creation of tailored video content using text-to-video from script and high-quality AI avatars.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo