The Ultimate Reseller Training Video Generator

Quickly produce high-quality training content for your resellers with text-to-video conversion, saving time and money.

Craft a 30-second instructional video designed for new resellers, showcasing how quickly they can grasp key product features. This video should feature a friendly AI avatar delivering a clear, concise message with professional voiceover generation, all created effortlessly from a text-to-video script. The visual style should be bright and engaging, ensuring high retention for the target audience of a reseller training video generator.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop a 45-second dynamic product update for experienced resellers, highlighting a new offering. Utilize HeyGen's templates & scenes along with robust media library/stock support to create a visually rich and modern presentation. Include clear subtitles/captions to enhance accessibility, with an energetic audio style to maintain engagement for marketing managers seeking efficient video creation solutions and training video templates.
Prompt 2
Produce a 60-second comprehensive training module introduction aimed at large reseller networks and training managers. This polished, corporate video will leverage text-to-video from script to ensure consistent messaging delivered by a professional AI voice, capable of aspect-ratio resizing & exports for various platforms. The visual style should be clean and authoritative, effectively positioning HeyGen as the go-to AI video generator for impactful training videos.
Prompt 3
Imagine a 30-second success story video where a reseller shares their positive experience using an AI video platform. This testimonial-style piece should feature a relatable AI avatar, supported by warm voiceover generation and clear subtitles/captions, illustrating the platform's user-friendly nature. The visual aesthetic should feel authentic and inviting, appealing to potential new resellers looking for an easy-to-use solution.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Reseller Training Video Generator Works

Quickly create engaging and professional training videos for your resellers with an intuitive AI video platform, streamlining your video production process.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script or Choose a Template
Begin by inputting your training content as text, or select from a variety of ready-to-use "training video templates" to jumpstart your video creation process. This utilizes the "Templates & scenes" capability.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar and Voice
Bring your script to life by choosing an "AI avatar" to present your information, paired with a natural AI voice for clear narration. This leverages the "AI avatars" capability.
3
Step 3
Add Branding and Visual Elements
Add visual appeal and reinforce your brand identity by applying "Branding controls" to include your company's logo and preferred color palette, making your reseller training instantly recognizable.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Training Video
Finalize your "video creation" by generating the complete training module. Easily "Export" in various aspect ratios and formats, then share it seamlessly with your reseller network, leveraging the "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" capability.

Use Cases

HeyGen simplifies creating impactful reseller training videos. Leverage our AI video generator to produce high-quality training content fast, boosting knowledge and sales.

Clarify Complex Product Information

.

Break down intricate product details into clear, easy-to-understand AI videos, ensuring resellers master product knowledge effectively.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify video creation for training?

HeyGen simplifies video creation by leveraging an AI video generator with user-friendly tools. This allows anyone to produce engaging training videos quickly, without needing extensive video production experience.

Can HeyGen incorporate AI avatars into videos?

Yes, HeyGen features advanced AI avatars and robust AI voice capabilities to enhance your video production. You can easily use text-to-video conversion to bring scripts to life with realistic digital presenters.

What makes HeyGen an effective platform for generating training videos?

HeyGen is an effective AI video platform for training videos due to its comprehensive training video templates and intuitive video creation tools. These features significantly boost productivity, allowing for rapid development of high-quality educational content.

Does HeyGen offer branding options for custom video content?

Absolutely, HeyGen's online video editor includes comprehensive branding controls such as custom logos and color schemes. These editing features ensure your video creation aligns perfectly with your brand identity.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo