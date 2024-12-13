Promo Video Maker for Resellers: Grow Your Business
Leverage our AI Video Maker to create compelling promo videos from script in minutes, driving higher conversions for your clients.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen empowers resellers to easily create high-impact promo videos and video ads using AI, transforming how they drive conversions and build their brand in minutes. Our AI Video Maker simplifies the process, making professional-quality content accessible for every Do-It-Yourself marketer.
High-Performing Ad Creation.
Quickly create high-performing video ads and promotional content that capture attention and drive sales for your reseller business.
Engaging Social Media Videos.
Produce engaging short-form video clips for social media platforms to expand reach and attract more potential customers.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help me create promo videos quickly?
HeyGen is an advanced AI Video Maker that simplifies the process of creating impactful promo videos. Leverage HeyGen's powerful AI features and intuitive interface to generate high-quality videos in minutes, transforming scripts into engaging visuals with AI avatars and text-to-video functionality.
What features does HeyGen offer for building my brand with video ads?
HeyGen provides comprehensive tools to build your brand effectively through compelling video ads. Utilize diverse promo video templates, integrate your custom branding controls like logos and colors, and access a rich media library with royalty-free assets to create visually stunning and consistent marketing content.
Can I customize my promo video content with voiceovers and unique scenes?
Absolutely. HeyGen functions as a versatile online video editor, allowing extensive customization for your promo video content. You can generate professional voiceovers, select from a variety of scenes, and adjust aspect ratios for platforms like social media, ensuring your message is delivered in Full HD resolution.
Does HeyGen provide creative promo video templates for various needs?
Yes, HeyGen offers a wide array of creative promo video templates designed for diverse industries and purposes. These Do-It-Yourself templates empower you to easily craft engaging video ads that drive conversions, providing a strong foundation for your marketing campaigns without needing extensive video editing experience.