Seamless real-time collaboration with AI-powered tools helps your team create professional videos using Text-to-video from script.

Create a 90-second video tailored for remote team leads, demonstrating how to efficiently generate weekly project updates or onboarding guides. The visual style should be professional and clear, with an encouraging, informative audio tone. Highlight how HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" and "Voiceover generation" features streamline the process of being a remote team video maker, enabling easy collaboration across distances.

Example Prompt 1
Produce a concise 60-second video for small business owners and marketing professionals, showcasing the power of an AI Video Agent in crafting compelling advertisements. This video should adopt a modern, sleek visual aesthetic with an informative, slightly futuristic audio style. Emphasize the ease of using HeyGen's "AI avatars" and diverse "Templates & scenes" to transform concepts into an effective online video editor experience.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a comprehensive 2-minute tutorial video for software trainers and IT support staff, explaining complex technical procedures with utmost clarity. The visual and audio style should be explanatory, precise, and step-by-step, maintaining a calm demeanor. Demonstrate how HeyGen facilitates the integration of screen recorder footage with automatically generated "Subtitles/captions", enhanced by relevant visuals from its "Media library/stock support" for maximum understanding.
Example Prompt 3
Imagine a dynamic 75-second video designed for corporate communications teams and HR departments, illustrating how to effectively manage workflow orchestration for internal announcements. The visual style should be organized and corporate-friendly, complemented by an engaging audio tone. Showcase HeyGen's capability to offer "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" for various platforms and its use of professional "Templates & scenes", fostering real-time collaboration among team members.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Remote Team Video Maker Works

Empower your remote team to create professional videos efficiently with seamless collaboration and AI-powered tools, no matter where they are.

1
Step 1
Create Your Project
Begin your video production by selecting from a variety of professional **Templates & scenes**, providing a consistent foundation for your team's content.
2
Step 2
Add Your Content
Effortlessly populate your video by transforming your script into dynamic visuals using our **Text-to-video from script** feature, perfect for remote contributions.
3
Step 3
Apply Collaborative Edits
Utilize our **Collaborative Video Editor** to enable real-time teamwork, allowing your remote team to review, edit, and approve content together from any location.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your professional video, ensuring accessibility for all viewers with automatically generated **Subtitles/captions**, and then easily share your polished content.

Use Cases

Accelerate Ad Campaign Production

Generate impactful video ads rapidly with AI, empowering remote marketing teams to launch campaigns efficiently and effectively.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen facilitate video creation for remote teams?

HeyGen empowers remote teams with a comprehensive online video editor that streamlines the entire video creation process. Its features enable real-time collaboration and workflow orchestration, making it an ideal remote team video maker.

What AI-powered tools are available in HeyGen for video production?

HeyGen offers advanced AI-powered tools, including lifelike AI avatars and seamless text-to-video from script conversion. You can also leverage its robust voiceover generation to enhance your video content.

Can HeyGen support diverse media and branding requirements?

Yes, HeyGen supports a rich media library and offers comprehensive branding controls to ensure your professional videos align with your identity. You can utilize various templates and scenes to create polished content efficiently.

Does HeyGen provide flexible output options and multi-platform support?

Absolutely. HeyGen supports multi-platform publishing and offers flexible aspect-ratio resizing and exports for various channels. Additionally, it can automatically generate transcripts and captions, enhancing accessibility for all viewers.

