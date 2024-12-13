Remote Onboarding Video Maker: Engage & Retain New Hires

Transform remote onboarding. Effortlessly create engaging training videos that boost employee engagement by converting text-to-video from script with ease.

Create a 45-second, professional, and welcoming video aimed at HR professionals and hiring managers, showcasing how to craft engaging onboarding videos for new remote hires. The visual style should be clean and modern, featuring a friendly AI avatar explaining the key benefits of a structured remote onboarding process, accompanied by a clear, confident voiceover. This video will demonstrate how an AI avatar can deliver consistent messaging and save time in video creation.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Remote Onboarding Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create engaging remote onboarding videos that welcome new hires and streamline their integration, ensuring a consistent and professional first impression.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Draft your message for your remote onboarding video maker, then use our text-to-video from script feature or select an AI avatar to bring your content to life.
2
Step 2
Choose Engaging Visuals
Select from a variety of video templates or add stock media from our media library to complement your onboarding videos and maintain brand consistency.
3
Step 3
Apply Your Branding
Customize your employee onboarding video with branding controls, adding your company logo and colors, and ensure accessibility with automatic subtitles/captions.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Resize your finished training videos to various aspect ratios and easily export them, ready to share with your new hires for a seamless virtual onboarding experience.

HeyGen, your remote onboarding video maker, simplifies video creation. Produce engaging onboarding videos and effective training videos for seamless employee onboarding.

Cultivate Company Culture

Craft engaging welcome and motivational videos to foster a strong company culture and connect with remote hires from day one.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify the creation of remote onboarding videos?

HeyGen empowers you to quickly produce high-quality, engaging remote onboarding videos using AI avatars and text-to-video technology, transforming scripts into polished content. This streamlined process makes HeyGen an efficient video maker for employee onboarding.

What features does HeyGen offer to create engaging new hire onboarding videos?

HeyGen provides a suite of features like customizable video templates, AI avatars, and professional voiceover generation to craft truly engaging onboarding videos. You can also incorporate your brand's specific elements to welcome new hires effectively.

Can HeyGen be used for other types of training videos besides new employee onboarding?

Absolutely, HeyGen is a versatile video training tool perfect for creating various training videos beyond new employee onboarding, such as product training, compliance modules, or internal communications. Its robust capabilities make it ideal for diverse use cases.

Is HeyGen suitable for users without prior video creation experience?

Yes, HeyGen is designed to make video creation accessible to everyone, regardless of experience, with intuitive tools and a library of video templates. This enables companies to produce professional employee onboarding videos and training videos cost-effectively.

