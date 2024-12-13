Remote Onboarding Video Maker: Engage & Retain New Hires
Transform remote onboarding. Effortlessly create engaging training videos that boost employee engagement by converting text-to-video from script with ease.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen, your remote onboarding video maker, simplifies video creation. Produce engaging onboarding videos and effective training videos for seamless employee onboarding.
Boost Onboarding Engagement.
Enhance remote onboarding with AI-powered videos, boosting new hire engagement and knowledge retention effectively.
Scale Onboarding Content.
Rapidly generate diverse onboarding videos, scaling your training programs to reach every new remote employee efficiently.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen simplify the creation of remote onboarding videos?
HeyGen empowers you to quickly produce high-quality, engaging remote onboarding videos using AI avatars and text-to-video technology, transforming scripts into polished content. This streamlined process makes HeyGen an efficient video maker for employee onboarding.
What features does HeyGen offer to create engaging new hire onboarding videos?
HeyGen provides a suite of features like customizable video templates, AI avatars, and professional voiceover generation to craft truly engaging onboarding videos. You can also incorporate your brand's specific elements to welcome new hires effectively.
Can HeyGen be used for other types of training videos besides new employee onboarding?
Absolutely, HeyGen is a versatile video training tool perfect for creating various training videos beyond new employee onboarding, such as product training, compliance modules, or internal communications. Its robust capabilities make it ideal for diverse use cases.
Is HeyGen suitable for users without prior video creation experience?
Yes, HeyGen is designed to make video creation accessible to everyone, regardless of experience, with intuitive tools and a library of video templates. This enables companies to produce professional employee onboarding videos and training videos cost-effectively.