Remote Onboarding Generator: Design Engaging Journeys

Save time creating personalized onboarding for new hires with custom AI avatars, boosting employee engagement.

Generate a 45-second video for new hires joining a remote team, featuring an AI avatar delivering a friendly welcome and outlining the initial steps of their remote onboarding journey. The visual style should be professional and welcoming, complemented by an encouraging and clear voiceover, making the new hire feel integrated from day one.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Create a 60-second instructional video aimed at HR managers and team leads, demonstrating how a Remote Onboarding Checklist Generator can significantly save time. This video should feature crisp, infographic-style visuals and a confident, explanatory voice, effectively conveying the ease of generating customized checklists using text-to-video from script capabilities.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 30-second promotional video for potential clients, illustrating how personalized plans are pivotal for boosting employee engagement right from their first day. The visual style should be engaging and dynamic, showcasing customizable options, paired with an enthusiastic and clear voice, emphasizing the benefit of using pre-designed templates & scenes for quick creation.
Example Prompt 3
Develop a 40-second onboarding video specifically for new hires, designed to introduce them to the company culture effectively. This video should feature warm, inviting visuals, utilizing HeyGen's media library/stock support to portray diverse and relatable scenarios, accompanied by a slightly informal yet professional voiceover that authentically represents the company's ethos.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Remote Onboarding Generator Works

Streamline your onboarding process and boost new hire engagement by creating fully customized and professional onboarding videos with ease.

Step 1
Create Your Onboarding Project
Start by selecting a pre-designed template or build your remote onboarding video from scratch for new hires, utilizing HeyGen's Templates & scenes.
Step 2
Input Your Onboarding Script
Easily transform your written content into engaging speech using the Text-to-video from script feature, crafting a personalized plan for your new team members.
Step 3
Select Your AI Avatar
Enhance your video with realistic AI avatars that deliver your message, making your remote onboarding more engaging and relatable for new hires.
Step 4
Export Your Onboarding Video
Your professional onboarding video is ready! Utilize Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to prepare it for various platforms and share it seamlessly with new hires.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Cultivate Company Culture Remotely

Develop inspiring welcome messages and culture-building videos using AI, making new remote employees feel connected and motivated from day one.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen serve as an AI remote onboarding generator?

HeyGen empowers HR managers to create engaging remote onboarding videos using its advanced AI capabilities. Easily generate personalized plans for new hires with AI avatars and text-to-video from script, saving significant time in the onboarding process.

What makes HeyGen an effective solution for onboarding video creation?

HeyGen provides a comprehensive platform for creating compelling onboarding videos that enhance employee engagement and immerse new hires in your company culture. With customizable templates, AI avatars, and seamless voiceover generation, you can craft professional, branded content quickly.

Can HeyGen help HR managers create personalized onboarding plans?

Absolutely! HeyGen enables HR managers to design fully customizable, personalized plans for remote onboarding. Utilize HeyGen's features, like templates and AI-powered tools, to generate an interactive remote onboarding checklist that caters to each new hire's specific needs, improving their experience.

How does HeyGen help HR teams save time on onboarding video production?

HeyGen dramatically reduces the time spent on creating onboarding content through its End-to-End Video Generation platform. HR managers can efficiently transform text-to-video from script using AI avatars and pre-built templates, streamlining the entire process to save time.

