Design a heartfelt 60-second memorial video featuring a loved one's life journey, intended for close family and friends attending a tribute service. The visual style should be warm and evocative, using a blend of tender photos and short video clips with gentle transitions, complemented by soft, comforting instrumental music. Utilize HeyGen's voiceover generation to add a brief, poignant message from a family member, making it a truly personal remembrance video.

