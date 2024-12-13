The Ultimate Release Note Video Maker for Seamless Product Communication

Generate engaging product updates and video walkthroughs with ease. Boost user engagement by transforming scripts into polished videos using Text-to-video from script.

Imagine creating a compelling 45-second video walkthrough, an "explainer video" for our latest "product updates," specifically designed for existing users and early adopters. This video should adopt a sleek, modern visual style, incorporating energetic background music and a professional AI narrator’s voice, all while leveraging HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" and "Voiceover generation" to articulate benefits clearly.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Try it yourself! Sign up now to receive 3 free videos

background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Release Note Video Maker Works

Effortlessly transform your product updates into engaging video walkthroughs, ensuring your users stay informed and excited about new features.

1
Step 1
Create Your Product Update Scene
Start by choosing from a variety of professional "Templates & scenes" designed to showcase your "product updates". Easily arrange content blocks to build the foundation of your video.
2
Step 2
Add Narrated Explanations
Enhance clarity by adding detailed explanations. Utilize HeyGen's "Voiceover generation" to articulate your "release notes" clearly, or upload your own audio to guide viewers through new functionalities.
3
Step 3
Apply Your Brand's Visual Identity
Maintain a consistent look and feel for your videos. Leverage "Branding controls (logo, colors)" to apply your company's visual identity, ensuring all "customization options" reflect your brand standards.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video Walkthrough
Once your "video walkthroughs" are complete, utilize "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to download them in various formats optimized for any platform. Share your engaging updates with your audience seamlessly.

Use Cases

HeyGen transforms how product teams deliver vital information, serving as an advanced release note video maker. Easily create compelling video walkthroughs and product updates to showcase features, driving higher user engagement with an AI-powered tool.

Scale Feature Explanations with On-Demand Video Content

.

Develop comprehensive explainer videos and product update tutorials, making complex features accessible to a wider audience instantly.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of engaging release note videos and product updates?

HeyGen empowers product teams to create videos quickly using AI avatars and text-to-video from a script. This AI-powered tool streamlines the process, making it easy to showcase features and improve user engagement without extensive video editor experience.

What customization options does HeyGen offer for explainer videos and video walkthroughs?

HeyGen provides extensive customization options, including branding controls for logos and colors, diverse templates & scenes, and a media library to enhance your explainer videos. You can easily tailor your video walkthroughs to match your brand's aesthetic.

Does HeyGen offer AI narrator's voice and subtitles for product updates?

Yes, HeyGen features advanced voiceover generation and automatic subtitles/captions, ensuring your product updates are accessible and professional. These automation capabilities make it simple to produce high-quality content efficiently.

What types of videos can I create with HeyGen's versatile video maker?

HeyGen is a comprehensive video maker capable of generating a wide range of content, from release notes and product updates to explainer videos and video walkthroughs. With templates & scenes and aspect-ratio resizing, you can create videos for any platform or purpose.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo