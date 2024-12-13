Referral Video Maker: Create Engaging Promo Videos Easily

Launch powerful referral campaigns with stunning promotional videos. Leverage AI avatars to create engaging content instantly.

Create a 45-second business video targeting small business owners, explaining the benefits of launching a referral program. The visual style should be clean and professional, with a friendly tone and upbeat background music, utilizing an AI avatar to present the information clearly and engagingly.

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Referral Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create engaging referral promo videos that drive new leads using our intelligent platform and customizable features.

Step 1
Select a Template
Choose from a variety of pre-designed intelligent templates from our Templates & scenes library or start with a blank canvas to build your referral program message.
Step 2
Create Your Script
Write your compelling referral program script, then let our platform generate a video with realistic voiceover generation from your text.
Step 3
Add Visuals & Branding
Enhance your video with visuals from the media library, incorporating your brand logo and colors using our branding controls.
Step 4
Export Your Referral Video
Once finalized, export your professional referral video in various aspect ratios, ready to share across all your marketing channels.

Use Cases

As a powerful referral video maker, HeyGen empowers you to effortlessly create engaging referral promo videos. Our AI Video Generator makes producing high-impact video content for your referral program simple and effective.

Highlight customer testimonials for referrals

Develop compelling video testimonials and success stories using AI to build trust and persuade potential customers to join your referral program.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create a compelling referral video?

HeyGen's AI Video Generator streamlines the process of creating impactful referral videos. You can easily transform your scripts into professional videos using realistic AI avatars and advanced text-to-video capabilities, making your message truly stand out.

What features does HeyGen offer to customize a promotional video?

HeyGen provides extensive branding controls, allowing you to seamlessly integrate your logo and brand colors into your promotional video. Our intelligent templates, editable storyboards, and comprehensive media library further empower you to design unique and engaging scenes.

Is it easy to make a business referral video with HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen is designed to make business video creation incredibly easy and efficient. You can quickly make a referral video by simply inputting your script, and HeyGen will generate high-quality content complete with natural voiceovers and automatically generated subtitles.

Can HeyGen adapt my promo content for different online video platforms?

Absolutely. HeyGen supports aspect-ratio resizing and various export options, ensuring your promo video content is perfectly optimized for any online video platform or social media channel. This versatility makes HeyGen an ideal video maker for all your creative distribution needs.

