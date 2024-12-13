Create Stunning Videos with Our Promo Video Maker

Unlock professional video results effortlessly with AI avatars and a drag-and-drop interface for seamless social media video creation.

601/2000

Explore Examples

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

a collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketinga collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketing

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
In this 60-second video, demonstrate how HeyGen's online video editor can transform creative video ideas into reality for content creators and influencers. Targeted at individuals who thrive on social media platforms, this video will feature a visually engaging montage of user-generated content, enhanced by HeyGen's AI avatars and voiceover generation. The audio style is conversational and friendly, with a focus on storytelling. Emphasize the platform's ability to deliver professional results with minimal effort, thanks to its intuitive design and extensive media library.
Prompt 2
Showcase the versatility of HeyGen's video marketing tool in a 30-second spot aimed at marketing professionals and agencies. The video will highlight the platform's multi-device editing capabilities, allowing teams to collaborate seamlessly across different devices. The visual style is sleek and professional, with a focus on clean lines and minimalistic design. The audio will feature a confident and authoritative voiceover, underscoring the platform's reliability and efficiency. Mention the royalty-free licensing and aspect-ratio resizing features that ensure content is ready for any video sharing platform.
Prompt 3
Capture the imagination of aspiring filmmakers with a 45-second video that explores the creative potential of HeyGen's video templates. Designed for students and hobbyists, this video will feature a whimsical and artistic visual style, with playful animations and vibrant colors. The audio will include a mix of AI voices and ambient background music, creating an inspiring atmosphere. Highlight the platform's ability to generate subtitles and captions effortlessly, making it accessible for a global audience. Emphasize the ease of turning creative concepts into polished videos with HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Use a Referral Promo Video Maker

Create engaging referral promo videos effortlessly with our AI-powered tools.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Start by crafting a compelling script for your referral promo video. Use our text-to-video feature to seamlessly transform your script into a captivating visual story.
2
Step 2
Choose a Video Template
Select from a variety of professionally designed video templates. These templates are tailored for social media video creation, ensuring your promo stands out.
3
Step 3
Add AI-Generated Titles
Enhance your video with AI-generated titles that grab attention. This feature helps convey your message clearly and effectively.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Once your video is ready, export it in the desired format. Share it across various video sharing platforms to maximize your reach and engagement.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers creators with its AI video editor, making it easy to craft compelling referral promo videos. Leverage its online video editor for professional results and seamless social media video creation.

Showcase Customer Success Stories

.

Highlight customer success stories with engaging AI videos, boosting your referral program's credibility and appeal.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen enhance social media video creation?

HeyGen simplifies social media video creation with its intuitive drag-and-drop interface and a wide array of video templates. This allows users to quickly produce professional video results tailored for various video sharing platforms.

What makes HeyGen a powerful AI video editor?

HeyGen stands out as an AI video editor by offering features like AI-generated titles and voiceover generation. These tools streamline the editing process, ensuring that users can create engaging content efficiently.

Can HeyGen assist in generating creative video ideas?

Yes, HeyGen provides a variety of creative video ideas through its extensive media library and customizable templates, helping users craft unique promo videos with ease.

Why choose HeyGen as your video marketing tool?

HeyGen is an ideal video marketing tool due to its comprehensive features, including branding controls and royalty-free licensing, which ensure that your videos are both professional and compliant with industry standards.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo