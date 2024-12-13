Referral Program Video Maker: Boost Your Marketing

Convert scripts into captivating referral videos using our advanced Text-to-video feature, simplifying creation and boosting engagement.

Craft a compelling 60-second video for small business owners, demonstrating how easily they can launch a new referral program using AI-powered tools. The visual style should be sleek and professional, featuring friendly AI avatars explaining the benefits, complemented by an encouraging and clear voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars feature to bring the message to life.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop a clear and engaging 45-second instructional video for existing customers, guiding them through the simple steps of participating in your referral marketing program. The video should employ a clean, infographic-style visual with vibrant animations and an informative voiceover, clearly outlining how to track referrals. Leverage HeyGen's Templates & scenes to streamline the creation process, ensuring a smooth, easy-to-follow flow.
Prompt 2
Create an inspiring 30-second testimonial video aimed at potential referrers, showcasing the attractive rewards and ease of social sharing within a successful referral program. Visually, combine authentic user-generated content with professional stock media, paired with uplifting background music and on-screen text for clarity. Make sure to use HeyGen's Media library/stock support to access diverse content, enhancing the video's credibility.
Prompt 3
Design an impactful 50-second promotional video targeted at marketers and content creators, highlighting the efficiency of HeyGen as a referral program video maker. The visual approach should be dynamic and fast-paced, illustrating the quick transformation of text into video using customizable templates, all set to an energetic soundtrack. Emphasize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to show how rapidly professional videos can be produced.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Referral Program Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create engaging referral program videos with AI-powered tools, designed to clearly communicate incentives and drive participation.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Begin by outlining your referral program details. Use our Text-to-video from script feature to convert your message directly into a compelling visual story for your referral program video maker needs.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar and Voice
Choose from a diverse range of AI avatars to represent your brand. Personalize your message further by selecting an AI avatar to deliver your referral program message, ensuring a professional and engaging presentation.
3
Step 3
Add Your Brand Elements
Incorporate your brand's unique identity using our customizable templates. Easily apply your logo, brand colors, and other visuals with Branding controls to ensure your referral video aligns perfectly with your marketing.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Campaign
Finalize your video and export it in various formats optimized for social sharing. Utilize Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to distribute your impactful referral program video across all your preferred platforms.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers businesses to create compelling referral program videos using AI-powered tools. Boost engagement and drive sign-ups with personalized video creation for referral marketing.

Showcase referral program success with engaging AI videos

.

Highlight successful referrals and the benefits for participants and new customers, building trust and encouraging program growth.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my referral program?

HeyGen is your ultimate referral program video maker, enabling you to produce compelling videos quickly. Utilize customizable templates, AI Avatars, and AI Voice Actors to boost engagement for your referral marketing initiatives.

What AI-powered tools does HeyGen offer for video creation?

HeyGen provides advanced AI-powered tools for seamless video creation, including a robust Text to Video Generator and cutting-edge generative features. This allows users to transform scripts into dynamic video projects effortlessly.

Can HeyGen help me share and track referral program engagement?

Yes, HeyGen facilitates easy social sharing of your referral program videos. You can seamlessly distribute content and, when integrated with your referral system, track referrals and user engagement effectively to maximize your marketing reach.

Does HeyGen offer customizable options for referral marketing videos?

Absolutely. HeyGen empowers you to create highly personalized referral marketing videos using customizable templates, various AI Avatars, and branding controls to ensure your content aligns perfectly with your brand's message.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo