Generate a vibrant 45-second recruitment marketing video designed to captivate potential candidates, particularly Gen Z and Millennials, showcasing the company's dynamic culture. The visual style should be modern and engaging, featuring diverse scenarios of teamwork and innovation, complemented by an upbeat soundtrack and friendly, professional narration. Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars to represent current employees sharing their experiences, making the "employer branding videos" feel authentic and cutting-edge, demonstrating the power of an "AI video generator" in talent attraction.

Generate Video