Design captivating recruitment videos to attract your ideal candidates using HeyGen's vast library of templates.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop an informative 60-second video for HR professionals, employing a clean graphic style and professional voiceover, to explain your recruitment mapping strategies and talent pipeline. Leverage HeyGen's extensive Templates & scenes to efficiently construct a compelling narrative, positioning your company as a leader among recruitment mapping video makers.
Produce a dynamic 30-second recruitment video targeting global job applicants, using multicultural visuals and clear, concise voice-overs in multiple languages. Enhance accessibility and reach for diverse job opportunities by automatically generating Subtitles/captions through HeyGen, ensuring your message is understood worldwide.
Design a fast-paced 45-second branded video for social media campaigns, with visually appealing, brand-aligned graphics and trendy background music, aimed at marketing teams and recruiters. Easily integrate high-quality visuals using HeyGen's Media library/stock support to quickly create engaging content, making your recruitment video maker experience seamless.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen simplifies creating engaging recruitment videos, leveraging AI features to attract top talent and enhance your employer brand with professional content.
Create High-Impact Recruitment Ads.
Quickly produce compelling video advertisements for job openings to attract top talent efficiently.
Produce Engaging Social Recruitment Content.
Effortlessly generate engaging social media videos to showcase company culture and attract potential candidates.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help create compelling recruitment videos to attract talent and strengthen employer brand?
HeyGen empowers users to easily create recruitment videos that showcase their employer brand and attract talent. Leverage AI avatars and text-to-video from script to produce engaging content without extensive production costs.
What AI features does HeyGen provide to enhance recruitment videos?
HeyGen integrates advanced AI features such as realistic AI avatars, text-to-video from script generation, and natural voiceover generation. This streamlines the creation of professional recruitment videos efficiently.
Does HeyGen offer video templates and editing capabilities for branded videos?
Yes, HeyGen provides a wide selection of video templates and a drag-and-drop interface for efficient video editing. Easily incorporate branding controls like logos and colors to create impactful branded videos that align with your company culture.
Can HeyGen help optimize recruitment videos for social media and various platforms?
Absolutely. HeyGen supports aspect-ratio resizing to adapt your recruitment videos for different platforms, including social media. Additionally, automatic subtitles/captions enhance accessibility and engagement for wider reach.