The Ultimate Recruitment Campaign Generator
Quickly create stunning recruitment campaigns and engaging job vacancy posts with HeyGen's powerful text-to-video from script capability.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Design a 45-second inspiring video to engage individuals interested in 'volunteer recruitment' and community involvement. The visual aesthetic should be warm and human-centric, featuring diverse real-life scenarios, enhanced by an empathetic voiceover and soft background music. Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars to narrate compelling testimonials, adding a 'creative' touch while ensuring Subtitles/captions are present for accessibility.
Produce a concise 60-second instructional video for HR professionals and small business owners, showcasing the efficiency of a 'recruitment campaign generator'. The visual style should be sleek and fast-paced, demonstrating user interface elements and quick results, supported by a confident, clear voiceover. Leverage HeyGen's Templates & scenes to rapidly build various 'hiring designs', highlighting the platform's Media library/stock support for diverse visual assets.
Develop a visually appealing 15-second vertical video for Instagram Stories, acting as a 'we are hiring poster'. This video should target young professionals and recent graduates, featuring a friendly and charismatic AI avatar introducing specific roles with energetic background music. Ensure the video is optimized for mobile viewing using HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports, creating an engaging 'Instagram Posts' experience.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Create High-Performing Recruitment Ads.
Quickly generate compelling video ads to attract top talent and fill job vacancies effectively within your recruitment campaign.
Engage with Social Media Recruitment Videos.
Produce captivating social media posts and videos for platforms like LinkedIn and Instagram to reach a wider candidate pool.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen serve as a powerful recruitment campaign generator?
HeyGen streamlines the creation of engaging "we are hiring poster" videos and job vacancy announcements using AI avatars and text-to-video from script, making your recruitment campaigns more dynamic and effective.
Can I customize the recruitment designs for my specific brand using HeyGen?
Absolutely, HeyGen offers extensive branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your company logo and colors into all your recruitment templates and "job vacancy poster" videos, ensuring brand consistency.
What social media platforms do HeyGen recruitment videos support?
HeyGen enables you to generate recruitment designs optimized for various platforms like "Instagram Posts", "LinkedIn Post", and "Facebook Post" through flexible aspect-ratio resizing and export options, maximizing your reach across social media.
How quickly can I create modern recruitment templates with HeyGen?
With HeyGen's vast library of templates and text-to-video capabilities, you can rapidly produce professional "hiring designs" and engaging recruitment videos, significantly speeding up your content creation process.