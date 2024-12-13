The Ultimate Recruitment Campaign Generator

Quickly create stunning recruitment campaigns and engaging job vacancy posts with HeyGen's powerful text-to-video from script capability.

Create a 30-second dynamic video aimed at job seekers on LinkedIn and Instagram, announcing a new 'job vacancy'. The visual style should be modern and vibrant, incorporating animated text overlays and quick transitions, complemented by an upbeat, professional voiceover generated with HeyGen's Voiceover generation feature, making it perfect for a 'LinkedIn Post'.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Design a 45-second inspiring video to engage individuals interested in 'volunteer recruitment' and community involvement. The visual aesthetic should be warm and human-centric, featuring diverse real-life scenarios, enhanced by an empathetic voiceover and soft background music. Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars to narrate compelling testimonials, adding a 'creative' touch while ensuring Subtitles/captions are present for accessibility.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a concise 60-second instructional video for HR professionals and small business owners, showcasing the efficiency of a 'recruitment campaign generator'. The visual style should be sleek and fast-paced, demonstrating user interface elements and quick results, supported by a confident, clear voiceover. Leverage HeyGen's Templates & scenes to rapidly build various 'hiring designs', highlighting the platform's Media library/stock support for diverse visual assets.
Example Prompt 3
Develop a visually appealing 15-second vertical video for Instagram Stories, acting as a 'we are hiring poster'. This video should target young professionals and recent graduates, featuring a friendly and charismatic AI avatar introducing specific roles with energetic background music. Ensure the video is optimized for mobile viewing using HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports, creating an engaging 'Instagram Posts' experience.
How Recruitment Campaign Generator Works

Effortlessly create compelling recruitment campaigns with dynamic video content, engaging designs, and seamless distribution across all your platforms.

1
Step 1
Select Your Recruitment Template
Start by choosing from a wide range of professional recruitment templates in HeyGen. These pre-designed layouts are perfect for any job vacancy poster, social media post, or internal announcement, leveraging our Templates & scenes capability.
2
Step 2
Add Your Branding and Details
Personalize your selected recruitment designs using HeyGen's branding controls to incorporate your company logo, colors, and specific job details. Ensure your campaign accurately reflects your brand identity.
3
Step 3
Generate Engaging Video Content
Elevate your job vacancy announcements by integrating dynamic video. Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars to create professional presenters who can deliver key messages about the role and company culture with natural voices.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Campaign
Finalize your compelling recruitment poster or video. Use HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports to generate versions optimized for platforms like LinkedIn, Instagram, or your career page, ensuring maximum reach and impact.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen serve as a powerful recruitment campaign generator?

HeyGen streamlines the creation of engaging "we are hiring poster" videos and job vacancy announcements using AI avatars and text-to-video from script, making your recruitment campaigns more dynamic and effective.

Can I customize the recruitment designs for my specific brand using HeyGen?

Absolutely, HeyGen offers extensive branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your company logo and colors into all your recruitment templates and "job vacancy poster" videos, ensuring brand consistency.

What social media platforms do HeyGen recruitment videos support?

HeyGen enables you to generate recruitment designs optimized for various platforms like "Instagram Posts", "LinkedIn Post", and "Facebook Post" through flexible aspect-ratio resizing and export options, maximizing your reach across social media.

How quickly can I create modern recruitment templates with HeyGen?

With HeyGen's vast library of templates and text-to-video capabilities, you can rapidly produce professional "hiring designs" and engaging recruitment videos, significantly speeding up your content creation process.

