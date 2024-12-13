Recruiting Video Generator: Attract Top Talent Fast

Streamline your hiring with professional recruitment videos. Our extensive Templates & scenes allow you to attract ideal candidates and save significant time.

Create a compelling 45-second video designed for potential job applicants, showcasing your vibrant employer brand and what makes your company a unique place to work. The visual style should be warm and authentic, featuring candid shots of team collaboration and employee testimonials, complemented by inspiring, upbeat background music. Utilize HeyGen's "Voiceover generation" feature to deliver a friendly, engaging narrative that highlights company values, effectively attracting candidates who align with your mission.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a dynamic 30-second recruitment video, targeting passive job seekers on social media platforms, to quickly showcase specific job opportunities. The visual style should be fast-paced with striking graphics and dynamic text animations highlighting key perks and responsibilities, all synchronized to energetic, modern music. Leverage HeyGen's "Templates & scenes" to rapidly assemble an eye-catching video that grabs attention and encourages immediate application, making it easier to showcasenew job opportunities.
Example Prompt 2
Produce an informative 60-second video aimed at hiring managers and HR professionals who are looking to streamline their hiring process with a recruiting video generator. The video should adopt a professional and clean aesthetic, featuring a friendly AI avatar explaining how HeyGen helps to save time and resources in recruitment. The audio will consist of a clear, articulate voiceover, detailing the platform's benefits without overly technical jargon. Utilize HeyGen's "AI avatars" to deliver this concise yet impactful message, demonstrating the ease and efficiency of creating compelling recruitment videos.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a concise 15-second video advertisement, perfect for engaging young professionals and Gen Z on short-form social media platforms, highlighting your company as an innovative workplace. Employ a trendy, visually-driven style with bold, impactful text overlays, quick cuts, and modern sound effects that grab attention instantly. Use HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" capability to rapidly transform a brief, punchy message into a scroll-stopping video that leverages the power of an AI Video Generator for maximum impact and reach.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How the Recruiting Video Generator Works

Leverage our AI Video Generator to easily create compelling recruitment videos that showcase your employer brand and attract top talent.

1
Step 1
Choose Your Starting Point
Select a customizable template from our rich library or begin with a blank scene to kickstart your recruitment video project.
2
Step 2
Add Your Content and Branding
Incorporate your company's logo and brand colors using our intuitive branding controls to reinforce your employer brand.
3
Step 3
Generate Voiceover and Visuals
Transform your script into natural-sounding voice-overs, giving your recruitment videos a professional and engaging narrative.
4
Step 4
Export and Attract Candidates
Export your completed video with various aspect-ratio resizing options, ready to share on social media platforms for attracting candidates.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Build Your Employer Brand with AI Videos

.

Develop inspiring videos that effectively communicate your company culture and mission to prospective candidates.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of compelling recruitment videos?

HeyGen is an advanced AI Video Generator that allows you to effortlessly create high-quality recruitment videos from text, significantly saving time and resources. Leverage our customizable templates and AI avatars to quickly produce engaging content that helps in attracting candidates.

Can HeyGen enhance our employer brand through creative video content?

Absolutely. HeyGen enables you to humanize your brand with a suite of creative tools including dynamic text animations, extensive media library options, and personalized branding controls. Craft scroll-stopping videos that powerfully showcase job opportunities and your unique company culture.

What creative tools does HeyGen offer for making engaging recruitment video ads?

HeyGen provides robust creative options for recruitment video ads, including a rich library of customizable templates and the ability to add voice-overs and automatic subtitles. Easily create dynamic, eye-catching video ads that resonate across various social media platforms.

How can HeyGen help create immersive video experiences for potential candidates?

With HeyGen, you can create immersive videos by transforming job posts into dynamic video content, complete with AI-generated storytelling and visual effects. Our platform offers tools for vibrant animation videos that truly engage and inform potential applicants about your company.

