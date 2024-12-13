Recruiter Video Maker: Create Engaging Hiring Videos Fast

Attract top talent and showcase company culture with stunning video job descriptions, effortlessly powered by HeyGen's AI avatars.

Create a compelling 60-second employer branding video designed to captivate recent graduates by showcasing our vibrant company culture. This video should feature authentic employee interactions, bright office spaces, and team activities, presented with an energetic visual style and an upbeat background score. Utilize HeyGen's Voiceover generation to deliver a warm, inviting narrative that highlights our values and why we are a great place to work.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Try it yourself! Sign up now to receive 3 free videos

background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Recruiter Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create compelling employer branding videos and attract top talent with HeyGen's intuitive AI recruitment video creator.

1
Step 1
Choose Your Template
Browse our diverse library of professionally designed "recruitment video templates" to find the perfect starting point for your video. Our "Templates & scenes" make it easy to begin creating engaging content quickly.
2
Step 2
Create Your Message
Personalize your video by adding your script. Utilize "AI avatars" to present your message, transforming your "AI Avatar" video into dynamic communication.
3
Step 3
Refine Your Brand
Integrate your company's visual identity with "customizable branding" options. Apply your logo, brand colors, and fonts using our "Branding controls" to maintain a consistent and professional look.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Once complete, export your video in various aspect ratios optimized for platforms like "social media". Easily download and share your video using "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to reach a wider audience.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes the role of a recruiter video maker, empowering talent acquisition teams with an AI recruitment video creator. Easily produce compelling recruitment videos and employer branding videos that effectively showcase your company culture and attract top talent.

Feature Authentic Employee Testimonials

.

Craft genuine employee testimonial videos that build trust and provide an authentic glimpse into your company's work environment.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create engaging recruitment videos?

HeyGen empowers you to become an "AI recruitment video creator", enabling you to design compelling "employer branding videos" that "attract top talent". Utilize "recruitment video templates", "AI Avatars", and "customizable branding" to showcase your company culture dynamically.

What makes HeyGen an efficient recruiter video maker?

HeyGen acts as a powerful "recruiter video maker" with its intuitive "drag-and-drop interface" and "text-to-video" functionality. This allows you to quickly transform scripts into professional "video job descriptions", streamlining your hiring process.

Can I effectively showcase my company culture in recruitment videos with HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen is designed to help you highlight your "company culture" through authentic "recruitment video" content. Easily integrate "employee testimonials" and add "subtitles/captions" for wider accessibility, making your videos perfect for "social media" sharing.

Does HeyGen support custom branding for recruitment videos?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides robust "customizable branding" controls to ensure your "employer branding videos" align with your company's visual identity. You can apply your logo, colors, and even utilize "AI Avatars" with "aspect-ratio resizing & exports" for consistent brand presence across all platforms.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo