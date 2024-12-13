recent additions video maker: Create Stunning Videos with Ease

Develop a 60-second instructional video targeting tech startup founders, showcasing how HeyGen simplifies content creation. Employ a sleek, modern visual style with an energetic AI voiceover to explain the efficiency of using AI video generators and the seamless 'Text-to-video from script' feature to turn ideas into professional presentations instantly.

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Create Your Script
Start by entering your text, or upload an existing script. Our AI video generators will transform your words into a dynamic video foundation using text-to-video capabilities.
Select Your Visuals
Choose from a diverse range of AI avatars and integrate them into pre-designed templates and scenes to visualize your message and bring your vision to life.
Add Professional Audio
Utilize advanced audio generation capabilities to create lifelike voiceovers and automatically generate subtitles for enhanced accessibility and a polished sound.
Export and Share
Optimize your video for various social media videos platforms with aspect-ratio resizing, then export your high-quality content to engage your audience effectively.

HeyGen simplifies creating professional videos, perfect for showcasing your recent additions. Our AI video generator makes it easy to produce high-quality content quickly, leveraging advanced AI video editing software and professional tools.

Effortless Course Creation

Develop new online courses and educational content efficiently with an AI video maker, enhancing learning experiences and reaching a global audience.

How does HeyGen simplify video creation with advanced AI?

HeyGen utilizes powerful AI video generators to streamline video production, effortlessly transforming text scripts into engaging content. You can create professional videos featuring hyper-realistic AI actors and natural voice synthesis with remarkable ease.

Can I customize branding and access multilingual options within HeyGen?

Absolutely, HeyGen offers robust customizable branding options to seamlessly integrate your logo and brand colors into your videos. Its advanced audio generation capabilities also include comprehensive multilingual support, ensuring your message reaches a global audience effectively.

What editing capabilities does HeyGen offer for efficient video production?

HeyGen functions as an intuitive AI video editing software, providing professional tools and a drag-and-drop interface for efficient content creation. This empowers users to produce high-quality video content, ideal for social media videos and diverse marketing campaigns.

Does HeyGen include features like automated captions and aspect ratio adjustments?

Yes, HeyGen enhances your video projects with essential features such as automated subtitle generation for accessibility and flexible aspect-ratio resizing options. This ensures your high-quality video content is perfectly optimized for any platform or viewing preference.

