Rebrand Announcement Video Maker for Stunning Updates

Create professional and custom rebrand videos with ease, utilizing powerful branding controls for a consistent look.

Create a vibrant 30-second rebrand announcement video for creative startups and marketing agencies, showcasing a fresh new look. The video should feature dynamic transitions, clean typography, and a lively, modern soundtrack. Utilize HeyGen's extensive "Templates & scenes" to quickly build an engaging narrative and use "Text-to-video from script" to explain the exciting new brand vision, integrating new branding elements seamlessly.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Rebrand Announcement Video Maker Works

Craft a professional and impactful rebrand announcement video effortlessly with HeyGen's intuitive platform. Share your updated brand identity with confidence.

1
Step 1
Select a Template
Begin by selecting a professionally designed video template that perfectly aligns with your new brand's aesthetic. HeyGen offers a variety of "video templates" to jumpstart your rebrand announcement.
2
Step 2
Add Your Branding
Upload your new logo, brand colors, and relevant imagery. Utilize HeyGen's "Branding controls" to seamlessly integrate your core "branding elements" into your video project.
3
Step 3
Add Your Script
Input your rebrand announcement script. Leverage HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" capability to effortlessly transform your written content into engaging video, complete with professional "voiceovers".
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Preview your complete rebrand announcement video. Once satisfied, use HeyGen's "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to download your polished, "professional video" in various formats, ready for your audience.

HeyGen streamlines the creation of a professional rebrand announcement video, transforming how businesses launch their new brand identity. Our AI video maker helps you produce captivating announcement videos and brand videos quickly.

Communicate Your Rebrand Vision with Inspirational Videos

Craft compelling and inspirational videos that clearly articulate your new brand vision, motivating both internal teams and external stakeholders.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify creating a rebrand announcement video?

HeyGen serves as an intuitive rebrand announcement video maker, leveraging AI to streamline the creative process. You can select from various video templates and incorporate your unique branding elements to produce a professional video quickly and efficiently.

Can HeyGen help produce custom brand videos?

Absolutely. HeyGen is an online video creator that empowers you to produce highly custom brand videos. With extensive branding controls and the option to use AI avatars, you can ensure your video perfectly aligns with your brand's identity and message.

What features does HeyGen offer to enhance video quality?

HeyGen provides robust editing features, including AI-powered text-to-video generation for seamless voiceovers and automatic subtitles. These tools are designed to elevate your content, helping you create a polished and professional video with ease.

Is HeyGen a versatile online video maker for various announcements?

Yes, HeyGen functions as a highly versatile online video maker, ideal for crafting diverse announcement videos beyond just rebranding. Its extensive library of video templates makes it simple to create video content for any occasion.

