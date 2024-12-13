Boost Your Listings with a Realtor Marketing Video Maker

Generate captivating real estate marketing videos online with HeyGen's ready-made templates & scenes, attracting your ideal customers.

Targeting potential buyers, create a captivating 45-second real estate video showcasing a modern luxury property. The visual style should be sleek and high-definition, featuring smooth transitions between rooms, complemented by an engaging, professional voiceover generation that highlights key selling points. The audio should be a sophisticated, understated background track to enhance the property's allure, aiming to entice individuals actively searching for their next high-end home or investment opportunity.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Realtor Marketing Video Maker Works

Easily create professional real estate marketing videos that attract customers and showcase properties with HeyGen's intuitive video maker.

1
Step 1
Choose a Property Template
Start by selecting from our diverse library of 'Real estate marketing templates'. These 'templates' utilize HeyGen's 'templates & scenes' feature to provide a professional and efficient starting point for your project.
2
Step 2
Add Your Property Details
Upload your property images and videos. Then, leverage 'Text-to-video from script' to generate engaging narration for your 'real estate videos', ensuring a clear message.
3
Step 3
Customize Your Marketing Video
Personalize your video using 'easy-to-use editing features'. Adjust visuals, add background music, and ensure your 'marketing' message is consistent with your brand.
4
Step 4
Export and Attract Customers
Finalize your project and 'export' your high-quality video using 'Aspect-ratio resizing & exports'. Your professional output is ready to 'attract your customers' across all platforms.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers real estate professionals to effortlessly create compelling realtor marketing videos. Easily produce high-quality real estate videos and enhance your real estate marketing.

Showcase Client Testimonials

.

Transform client reviews into authentic video testimonials, building trust and credibility for your real estate brand and services.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify creating real estate marketing videos?

HeyGen empowers real estate professionals to easily create professional marketing videos using AI avatars and text-to-video from scripts. Leverage ready-made templates to attract your customers effectively and boost your real estate marketing efforts.

What real estate marketing templates are available in HeyGen?

HeyGen provides an extensive library of templates, including those tailored for real estate marketing. Realtors can quickly create engaging videos with easy-to-use editing features and custom branding, perfect for any real estate video maker looking to attract customers.

Can realtors create compelling real estate videos without filming?

Yes, HeyGen's AI avatars and voiceover generation allow realtors to produce high-quality real estate videos and marketing content without needing a camera. This makes HeyGen an ideal realtor video maker for professional and consistent outputs.

Does HeyGen support branding and attractive CTAs for real estate videos?

Absolutely, HeyGen allows you to incorporate your branding, including logos and colors, ensuring your real estate videos align perfectly with your professional image. You can also add attractive CTAs to engage viewers and create videos without any watermark.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo