Realtor Marketing Video Generator for Stunning Listings

Create stunning property videos effortlessly with AI avatars to engage more buyers.

Imagine a 45-second captivating property listing video designed for potential home buyers, showcasing a prime residence with bright, inviting visuals and a warm, friendly voiceover generated using HeyGen's voiceover generation feature to create stunning property videos that truly stand out.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Ready to revolutionize your virtual open houses? Create a dynamic 60-second social media video, targeting engaged followers with fast-paced editing, upbeat background music, and a clear, enthusiastic narration delivered by an HeyGen AI avatar, highlighting key property features.
Example Prompt 2
Help first-time home sellers understand the market with a concise 30-second explainer video, utilizing clean, professional graphics and a reassuring, authoritative tone. This video, crafted using HeyGen's customizable templates & scenes, will establish trust and offer valuable insights.
Example Prompt 3
Leverage the power of video marketing to showcase commercial properties in a sophisticated 90-second format, targeting local business owners interested in investment opportunities. This informative piece, created efficiently through HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability, will feature confident, persuasive visuals and a compelling narrative from a professional real estate video maker.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Your Realtor Marketing Video Generator Works

Create stunning property videos effortlessly with our AI-powered real estate video maker, designed to captivate potential buyers and boost your listings.

1
Step 1
Select Your Video Foundation
Begin by choosing from a wide array of professionally designed Templates & scenes, perfect for creating engaging property listing videos quickly and efficiently.
2
Step 2
Upload Your Property Visuals
Effortlessly upload your high-quality property photos and videos into your Media library/stock support, allowing you to showcase every detail of your listing.
3
Step 3
Generate Dynamic Narration
Enhance your real estate videos by utilizing our advanced Voiceover generation feature, adding a professional and engaging audio experience for your viewers.
4
Step 4
Apply Branding and Export
Finalize your realtor marketing video by applying your unique Branding controls (logo, colors), ensuring your agency's identity is prominent before exporting for social media.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Client Testimonial Videos

.

Build trust and credibility by easily generating compelling client testimonials, highlighting successful property transactions and satisfied customers.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of stunning real estate videos?

HeyGen, an AI Video Generator for Real Estate Listings, leverages AI avatars and text-to-video from script to help realtors create stunning property videos efficiently, making video marketing accessible for all.

Can I create branded property listing videos with HeyGen?

Absolutely. HeyGen supports customizable branding, allowing you to integrate your logo and brand colors into your property listing videos, ensuring a professional and consistent appearance for social media and virtual open houses.

What makes HeyGen an effective realtor marketing video generator?

HeyGen is an effective realtor marketing video generator because it's AI-powered, enabling users to easily produce high-quality real estate videos, including explainer videos and property tours, with features like voiceover generation and text to speech.

How can I enhance my real estate videos using HeyGen's editing features?

HeyGen offers robust editing features, including a media library for stock content, subtitle/caption generation, and the ability to upload photos and integrate them seamlessly, allowing you to create engaging and informative real estate videos.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo