Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Ready to revolutionize your virtual open houses? Create a dynamic 60-second social media video, targeting engaged followers with fast-paced editing, upbeat background music, and a clear, enthusiastic narration delivered by an HeyGen AI avatar, highlighting key property features.
Help first-time home sellers understand the market with a concise 30-second explainer video, utilizing clean, professional graphics and a reassuring, authoritative tone. This video, crafted using HeyGen's customizable templates & scenes, will establish trust and offer valuable insights.
Leverage the power of video marketing to showcase commercial properties in a sophisticated 90-second format, targeting local business owners interested in investment opportunities. This informative piece, created efficiently through HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability, will feature confident, persuasive visuals and a compelling narrative from a professional real estate video maker.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
High-Performing Property Ads.
Quickly produce captivating property listing videos and ads with AI, driving engagement and inquiries for your real estate business.
Engaging Social Media Content.
Effortlessly create dynamic real estate videos for social media, boosting your online presence and reaching more potential buyers.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify the creation of stunning real estate videos?
HeyGen, an AI Video Generator for Real Estate Listings, leverages AI avatars and text-to-video from script to help realtors create stunning property videos efficiently, making video marketing accessible for all.
Can I create branded property listing videos with HeyGen?
Absolutely. HeyGen supports customizable branding, allowing you to integrate your logo and brand colors into your property listing videos, ensuring a professional and consistent appearance for social media and virtual open houses.
What makes HeyGen an effective realtor marketing video generator?
HeyGen is an effective realtor marketing video generator because it's AI-powered, enabling users to easily produce high-quality real estate videos, including explainer videos and property tours, with features like voiceover generation and text to speech.
How can I enhance my real estate videos using HeyGen's editing features?
HeyGen offers robust editing features, including a media library for stock content, subtitle/caption generation, and the ability to upload photos and integrate them seamlessly, allowing you to create engaging and informative real estate videos.