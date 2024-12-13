Real Estate Promo Video Generator for Stunning Listings

Effortlessly create stunning property showcases and engaging video tours with professional quality videos using our customizable templates and scenes.

Create a vibrant 30-second property listing video showcasing a newly available home to potential homebuyers actively searching, featuring a cinematic visual style with an engaging voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's templates & scenes to quickly assemble an appealing virtual video tour, making it easy to highlight key features.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop a professional 45-second real estate marketing video targeting clients considering an agent, employing AI avatars to present authentic testimonial videos. The visual and audio style should be authentic and friendly, leveraging HeyGen's AI avatars for persuasive communication that builds trust on social media.
Prompt 2
Produce an energetic 20-second social media announcement for an upcoming Open House event, designed to reach the local community and immediate interested parties. The video should have a clear, direct visual and audio style, easily created using HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability for rapid video production.
Prompt 3
Design an informative 60-second video marketing piece for first-time homebuyers, offering valuable market insights and guidance. The trustworthy visual and audio style should utilize HeyGen's media library/stock support to provide compelling visuals, effectively guiding potential buyers through key real estate marketing concepts.
step preview
Copy the prompt
step preview
Paste into the Creation box
step preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Real Estate Promo Video Generator Works

Create captivating real estate promo videos for property listings and social media with our intuitive video maker, designed for rapid video production.

1
Step 1
Select a Real Estate Template
Choose from a diverse library of real estate video templates tailored for property listings, open houses, or 'just listed' announcements to kickstart your project.
2
Step 2
Upload Property Details & Media
Easily upload your property photos and videos, and add key listing information. Our platform seamlessly integrates your media to showcase every detail.
3
Step 3
Add Voiceover & Personalize
Add engaging voiceover generation to your video, highlighting key property features to captivate potential buyers.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Export your professional-quality listing video in various aspect ratios, then easily save, share, and download your final creation for broader reach.

Use Cases

HeyGen streamlines real estate promo video generation, empowering agents to create stunning property listings and engaging social media videos for effective real estate marketing.

Develop Authentic Testimonial Videos

.

Turn client feedback into powerful testimonial videos that build trust and credibility for your real estate brand.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create engaging real estate video tours for my property listings?

HeyGen offers a wide range of customizable real estate video templates, allowing you to quickly produce professional quality videos. Easily add details, personalize with your branding controls, and create compelling property showcases that attract potential buyers.

Can HeyGen generate realistic voiceovers and AI avatars for my real estate marketing videos?

Yes, HeyGen leverages advanced AI to generate realistic voiceovers and integrate AI avatars into your real estate videos. This enables you to create dynamic testimonial videos or property introductions without needing to film yourself, enhancing your real estate marketing efforts.

What features does HeyGen offer for rapid real estate video production and branding?

HeyGen streamlines real estate video creation with its text-to-video from script functionality and intuitive editing features. You can maintain brand consistency across all your social media and property listings by applying custom branding controls like logos and colors, ensuring rapid video production.

Does HeyGen support creating engaging videos for virtual open houses and social media campaigns?

HeyGen makes it easy to produce eye-catching 'Just Listed' and virtual open house videos optimized for social media platforms. With aspect-ratio resizing and quick export options, you can effectively reach homebuyers and engage your audience with cinematic videos for your real estate marketing.

