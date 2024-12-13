Create Stunning Real Estate New Listing Videos Effortlessly

Engage potential buyers with HeyGen's drag-and-drop video maker; leverage AI avatars and templates for professional property presentations.

Explore a cozy suburban dream in this 60-second real estate video tour, perfect for first-time home buyers seeking their ideal home. With HeyGen's AI avatars guiding you through the sunlit rooms and serene garden views, viewers will feel like they are already home. The calming piano melody and vibrant color corrections invite a personal connection, making this a visual delight.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Embark on a virtual journey through a modern penthouse in a bustling urban setting with this dynamic 45-second property video. Targeted at young professionals and investors, HeyGen's text-to-video scripting seamlessly narrates the experience, combining sleek visuals with a pulsating electronic soundtrack that matches the city's heartbeat. Unlock a world of luxury at your fingertips.
Prompt 2
Capture the essence of family living in this inviting 60-second video highlighting a charming countryside estate. Aimed at families looking to relocate, the video integrates HeyGen's voiceover generation to narrate each area—from the expansive kitchen to the children's play areas—paired with lively music and warm, earthy visuals that resonate with its audience's desires.
Prompt 3
Step into elegance with this 30-second real estate marketing video showcasing a lavish beachfront property. Designed for high-end clientele, HeyGen's media library stocks stunning oceanic visuals that blend seamlessly with bespoke narrations and subtle background music. This video masterfully combines vibrant visuals and rich audio to engage affluent buyers and capture their imagination.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a Real Estate New Listing Video Maker Works

Leverage HeyGen to create stunning real estate videos effortlessly, attract potential buyers, and enhance your marketing strategies.

1
Step 1
Select a Real Estate Video Template
Choose from a wide array of real estate marketing templates specifically designed to make your listings stand out. Each template is tailored to showcase properties in the best light, helping you engage potential buyers and drive sales.
2
Step 2
Add Your Property Details
Upload your property images and input essential details such as location, price, and key features. Enhance your video with AI avatars or text-to-video scripts to personalize your marketing message.
3
Step 3
Apply Easy-to-Use Editing Features
Utilize HeyGen's drag-and-drop editing features to customize your video. Add background music, voiceovers, or captions to captivate your audience. Include your branding elements such as logos and colors for a professional touch.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Listing Video
Once your video is polished, export it in your preferred aspect ratio for easy sharing across platforms. Reach a wider audience and boost your property's visibility with a professional real estate listing video.

Use Cases

HeyGen provides real estate professionals with powerful tools to enhance their marketing strategy through engaging and impactful video content.

Showcase Customer Success Stories

Create compelling narratives that illustrate successful property sales, enhancing brand reputation.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I quickly create professional real estate new listing videos?

HeyGen's intuitive platform, featuring ready-made real estate marketing templates and easy-to-use editing features, empowers you to create engaging real estate videos online in minutes. You can easily produce stunning listing videos that attract potential buyers.

Does HeyGen offer advanced features for real estate marketing videos?

Yes, HeyGen leverages AI avatars and text-to-video from script capabilities to help you create dynamic and personalized real estate marketing videos. This allows you to generate compelling property videos with professional voiceovers and subtitles, making your listings stand out.

Can I customize my real estate video tours with my brand?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides extensive branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your logo and brand colors directly into your video tours. You can also utilize our media library and stock support to enhance your property videos and create videos that truly represent your brand.

What types of real estate videos can I make with HeyGen?

With HeyGen, you can create a wide range of real estate videos, including new listing videos, property videos, and engaging real estate marketing videos to drive sales. The platform's flexibility, including aspect-ratio resizing and various export options, ensures your content is optimized for any platform to engage potential buyers.

