Real Estate Marketing Video Maker: Boost Your Listings
Elevate your property listings and virtual home tours. Use our professional templates & scenes to create stunning real estate marketing videos that convert buyers.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a compelling 30-second introductory video for real estate agents aimed at prospective clients seeking a trusted professional, featuring clean, professional visuals and a confident tone. Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars to present the agent's brand consistently, integrating their unique Brand Kit for immediate recognition.
Produce an authentic 45-second testimonial video designed to reassure skeptical potential clients, capturing heartwarming, genuine client interviews with soft background music. Employ HeyGen's subtitles/captions feature to ensure maximum accessibility and underscore the "professional quality videos" delivered by the agent.
Design an informative 60-second explainer video tailored for first-time home buyers, breaking down a complex market trend using engaging animations and clear narration. Harness HeyGen's attractive templates and scenes to simplify information, transforming abstract concepts into easily digestible "explainer videos".
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Create High-Performing Real Estate Ads.
Quickly produce captivating real estate video ads using AI, driving more leads and property inquiries.
Generate Engaging Social Media Content.
Effortlessly create dynamic social media videos and clips to promote listings and engage potential buyers.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen simplify real estate marketing video creation?
HeyGen's AI-powered video platform allows real estate agents to easily create professional quality videos. Utilize attractive templates and intuitive drag-and-drop features to produce engaging listing videos, virtual home tours, or testimonial videos quickly.
Can I customize my real estate videos to match my brand?
Absolutely! HeyGen enables full customization of your real estate videos, ensuring they align perfectly with your brand. Incorporate your Brand Kit, add custom media, and utilize professional animations to create unique and impactful property listing videos.
What types of real estate videos can I create with HeyGen?
With HeyGen, real estate agents can generate a wide range of professional quality videos, including dynamic listing videos, virtual home tours, engaging testimonial videos, and informative explainer videos. These are perfect for social media platforms like YouTube and Instagram to enhance your marketing efforts.
How does HeyGen help real estate agents produce professional quality videos efficiently?
HeyGen is an AI-powered video platform designed to boost efficiency, allowing real estate agents to quickly turn scripts into professional quality videos with AI avatars and voice-over generation. Our cloud-based online video editor supports subtitles, background music, and easy export of HD videos for all your marketing needs.