Turn your text into compelling, studio-quality videos with advanced Text-to-video from script.

Generate a 1-minute instructional video targeting developers, showcasing how to integrate HeyGen's "Plug and Play Widgets" seamlessly using the "AI Video Generator". The visual style should be sleek and professional, featuring clear screen recordings and animated overlays, complemented by a precise voiceover generation. This video aims to illustrate quick and efficient workflow integration.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Create a 1-minute 30-second product demonstration for product managers, highlighting HeyGen's "AI avatars" and their role in enabling "Video Personalization". Employ a modern, visually engaging style with dynamic transitions and custom graphics, enhanced by natural voiceover generation to convey key benefits and features.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a 45-second promotional video aimed at small business owners, emphasizing how HeyGen functions as a "quick video generator" leveraging its "Text-to-video from script" capabilities. The visual approach should be fast-paced and vibrant, utilizing diverse "Templates & scenes" to demonstrate rapid content creation, paired with an energetic, upbeat soundtrack.
Example Prompt 3
Produce a 30-second introductory video for new, non-technical users, explaining the ease of starting with HeyGen, especially the benefit of 'No Credit Card Needed' for initial access to our "Cross Platform" solution. The visual style should be simple and intuitive, focusing on on-screen actions with clear "Subtitles/captions" for accessibility, using a calming and encouraging voice to guide the user.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Quick Video Generator Works

Instantly transform your ideas into polished, professional videos. Generate engaging content rapidly with AI-powered tools and intuitive design.

Step 1
Paste Your Script
Begin by pasting your video script into the editor. Our Text-to-Video Generator will instantly convert your text into a visual timeline, forming the foundation for your quick video.
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar
Choose from a diverse library of AI avatars to represent your message. Pick the perfect presenter to bring your script to life, ensuring a personalized and engaging delivery.
Step 3
Add Professional Voiceovers
Enhance your video with high-quality voiceovers. Utilize advanced Voiceover generation to create natural-sounding narration that perfectly complements your visuals and script.
Step 4
Export Your Studio-Quality Video
With your content and visuals set, easily Export your creation. Our platform enables you to generate studio-quality Videos ready for any platform, quickly and efficiently.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Scalable E-learning Development

Accelerate the creation of educational courses to reach a broader global audience, enhancing learning opportunities efficiently.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen function as an AI video generator?

HeyGen simplifies video creation by serving as an advanced AI Video Generator, transforming your script into polished videos featuring realistic AI avatars and dynamic voiceovers. This Text-to-Video Generator capability streamlines your production process efficiently.

Can I personalize videos with HeyGen's AI Video Editor?

Absolutely. HeyGen acts as a robust AI Video Editor, allowing for comprehensive video personalization. You can integrate your branding controls, utilize a rich media library, and ensure your videos are studio-quality with powerful editing features.

What advanced features does HeyGen offer for realism?

HeyGen excels in realism by providing diverse AI avatars that can deliver your message with authentic emotion. Furthermore, our platform includes sophisticated Voice Clone technology for highly personalized audio, enhancing the overall impact of your content.

How quickly can HeyGen produce a video from text?

HeyGen is designed as a quick video generator, enabling rapid production directly from your text script. Our Text-to-Video Generator capability provides an efficient and instant way to create high-quality video content without complex editing.

