Quick Training Refresher Video Maker for Efficient Learning

Create professional-looking training videos employees will actually watch and remember, powered by AI avatars.

Produce a concise 60-second refresher video for corporate training, aimed at equipping new employees with essential policy updates. The visual style should be sleek and professional, utilizing subtle animations and a clear, authoritative voiceover generated using HeyGen's voiceover generation to ensure perfect tone and delivery. This training video maker aims for maximum retention.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Design an engaging 90-second instructional video for e-learning, targeting students needing to grasp a complex software feature. The video should adopt a friendly and informative visual style, featuring an AI avatar to guide learners through the steps. Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars to personalize the teaching experience and make the educational content more approachable and memorable.
Prompt 2
Create a dynamic 45-second tutorial video focused on internal knowledge sharing among project teams, demonstrating a new workflow optimization. The visual and audio style should be fast-paced and energetic, with key takeaways highlighted visually through on-screen text, supported by HeyGen's subtitles/captions to ensure clarity even in sound-off environments. This quick training video makes complex information accessible.
Prompt 3
Develop a polished 2-minute professional-looking training video for L&D professionals to introduce a new company-wide compliance module. The aesthetic should be clean, branded, and highly structured, leveraging HeyGen's templates & scenes to establish a consistent, high-quality visual identity across all sections. This comprehensive training video maker simplifies content creation for impactful learning.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a Quick Training Refresher Video Maker Works

Easily create engaging, professional-looking quick training refresher videos to keep your team informed and aligned, ensuring key information is always accessible.

1
Step 1
Create Your Training Script
Begin by writing or pasting your content. Our platform transforms your text into engaging video, making it simple for any training video maker with Text-to-video from script.
2
Step 2
Choose Visual Elements
Select from a variety of pre-designed templates and scenes to quickly build the visual structure of your content. This helps create professional-looking refreshers.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding and Style
Incorporate your company's branding with custom logos and colors. Tailor your refresher video to reflect your organization's identity for immediate recognition using Branding controls (logo, colors).
4
Step 4
Export and Distribute
Render your finished video in desired aspect ratios for easy sharing using Aspect-ratio resizing & exports. Ensure your employees have access to the knowledge they need.

Use Cases

HeyGen transforms how you create quick training refresher videos. Leverage AI to produce professional-looking instructional videos for e-learning and corporate training, boosting knowledge sharing.

Demystify Complex Subject Matter

.

Transform intricate subjects into clear, easy-to-understand instructional and refresher videos, making learning accessible and efficient.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify creating engaging training videos?

HeyGen revolutionizes the process of creating training videos by allowing you to quickly transform text into dynamic video content. Utilize our AI video platform with AI avatars and professionally designed templates to make your e-learning and corporate training more efficient and engaging.

What makes HeyGen ideal for professional-looking corporate training videos?

HeyGen provides robust features for producing professional training videos, including customizable branding controls, diverse AI avatars, and integrated voiceover generation. These capabilities ensure your instructional videos align with your company's identity and effectively engage employees with high-quality content.

Can HeyGen help create quick refresher videos and instructional content?

Absolutely, HeyGen is perfectly suited for generating quick refresher videos and various instructional content. Its text-to-video capability allows you to rapidly produce new tutorial videos or update existing knowledge sharing materials, making learning and development more accessible for your hybrid workforce.

How does HeyGen ensure employees engage with educational video content?

HeyGen enhances engagement by leveraging dynamic AI avatars, automatic subtitles, and easily digestible video formats. This approach helps ensure your employees watch, understand, and remember critical information from online courses and internal knowledge sharing, boosting the effectiveness of your educational videos.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo