Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Produce a concise 30-second onboarding video targeted at small business owners needing to rapidly train new staff on a common procedure. The visual style should be simple and direct, featuring relevant stock footage to illustrate points, paired with a clear, concise, and encouraging audio tone. Maximize efficiency by using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature and ensure accessibility with Subtitles/captions.
Develop an engaging 60-second easy onboarding video to introduce new product features to a customer support team. Adopt a dynamic and visually rich style, prominently featuring HeyGen's AI avatars to present information in an approachable manner, alongside an energetic and informative audio track with subtle background music. Integrate visual aids seamlessly from the Media library/stock support to enhance comprehension.
Create an impactful 20-second quick start video for new app users, demonstrating a core function within the application. The visual design should be bright and minimalist, offering clear step-by-step visuals, supported by a friendly, direct voiceover that provides brief, actionable explanations. Ensure the video is adaptable for various platforms using Aspect-ratio resizing & exports, and perfect the audio with Voiceover generation.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen simplifies quick start onboarding video creation. Easily make engaging onboarding videos, streamlining your video maker process for effective new hire experiences.
Enhance Onboarding Training Effectiveness.
Increase new hire engagement and retention by creating interactive and memorable onboarding videos.
Scale Onboarding Content Creation.
Efficiently develop numerous onboarding videos and educational modules to reach a wider audience of new hires globally.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen simplify the creation of quick start onboarding videos?
HeyGen allows you to effortlessly create effective onboarding videos using AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities. You can make an easy onboarding video with just a script, streamlining your quick start process.
Does HeyGen offer pre-made video templates for various onboarding needs?
Yes, HeyGen provides a wide range of pre-made video templates and animated templates designed to help you make professional onboarding videos quickly. These templates serve as an excellent starting point for any video creation project.
What makes HeyGen an effective onboarding video maker?
HeyGen stands out as an effective onboarding video maker by leveraging AI avatars and voiceover generation to produce engaging content efficiently. You can also apply branding controls to ensure your tutorial videos align perfectly with your company's identity.
Can I customize the AI avatars and voices in HeyGen for my tutorial videos?
Absolutely, HeyGen enables extensive customization of AI avatars and supports various voice styles for your video creation. You can further enhance your tutorial videos with automatically generated subtitles and captions, ensuring accessibility and clarity.