Question Video Maker: Build Interactive Quizzes Fast

Generate engaging and interactive video quizzes quickly, boosting engagement by leveraging our advanced AI avatars.

Create a vibrant 30-second trivia video for social media, targeting young adults who love quick, engaging content. Design a visually stimulating experience with bold colors and fast-paced transitions, complemented by an upbeat electronic soundtrack, to truly boost video engagement. Utilize HeyGen's extensive "Templates & scenes" to quickly assemble your fun trivia videos.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Question Video Maker Works

Seamlessly transform your videos into engaging, interactive quizzes with AI-powered questions, boosting viewer participation and knowledge retention across platforms.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Foundation
Begin by crafting your core video content. Utilize our powerful Text-to-video from script feature to quickly transform your text into a dynamic AI video, or upload your existing footage.
2
Step 2
Generate Interactive Questions
Leverage our AI video quiz generator to automatically generate questions based on your video content, or manually add multiple choice questions to any segment.
3
Step 3
Customize Your Quiz Experience
Tailor the quiz to your needs. Customize quiz questions, adjust timing, and apply your Branding controls to ensure a consistent and professional look.
4
Step 4
Export and Engage Your Audience
Finalize your interactive video quiz. Utilize Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to optimize it for various social media platforms, ready to boost video engagement.

Use Cases

Unlock the full potential of your content with HeyGen's innovative capabilities as an AI video quiz generator. Easily create interactive video quizzes and engaging quiz videos, acting as the ultimate question video maker to boost video engagement effortlessly.

Craft Engaging Social Media Quizzes

Quickly create captivating video quizzes and short clips for social media platforms to drive instant audience interaction and virality.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create engaging video quizzes?

HeyGen is an advanced AI video quiz generator that allows you to effortlessly design interactive video quizzes. Leverage AI avatars and customizable scenes to captivate your audience and boost video engagement on platforms like YouTube.

Can I customize the quiz questions and formats using HeyGen?

Absolutely! HeyGen's powerful video editor enables you to fully customize quiz questions, including multiple choice questions. You can generate AI questions or input your own content to perfectly align with your brand and learning objectives.

What AI features does HeyGen offer for a video quiz maker?

HeyGen utilizes AI-powered technology to streamline your video quiz maker process. Its AI avatars can present questions, while AI assists in generating script content for your video quizzes, making creation fast and efficient.

Does HeyGen support creating trivia videos for social media platforms?

Yes, HeyGen is an excellent question video maker for producing dynamic trivia videos optimized for various social media platforms. Easily resize and export your video quizzes to maximize reach and audience participation.

