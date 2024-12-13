Create Stunning Videos with Our Video Maker



Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
In this 60-second narrative, explore the seamless process of video creation with HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature. Designed for small business owners and marketers, this video will showcase how easy it is to transform ideas into captivating content. With a clean and professional visual style, the video will highlight the use of templates and stock images to enhance storytelling.
Prompt 2
Dive into the world of video editing with a 30-second tutorial that demonstrates HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing and exports. Aimed at aspiring filmmakers and vloggers, this video will feature a sleek and polished aesthetic, guiding viewers through the technical aspects of creating videos that fit any platform. The use of AI tools will be subtly integrated to emphasize efficiency and creativity.
Prompt 3
Craft a compelling 45-second promotional video using HeyGen's media library/stock support. Targeted at digital marketers and social media managers, this video will blend eye-catching visuals with a dynamic soundtrack to captivate audiences. The narrative will focus on the creative potential unlocked by using stock images and voiceover, encouraging viewers to explore new possibilities in video creation.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How a Purpose Video Maker Works

Create engaging videos effortlessly with our online video creator, designed for both creativity and precision.

Step 1
Create with AI Avatars
Start your video creation journey by utilizing AI avatars to bring your ideas to life. These avatars can be customized to match your brand's personality, making your social media videos stand out.
Step 2
Choose from Templates
Select from a wide range of templates to streamline your video editing process. These templates are designed to cater to various themes and styles, ensuring your video aligns with your creative vision.
Step 3
Add Voiceover with Ease
Enhance your video by generating a professional voice-over. Our voiceover generation tool allows you to add a personal touch, making your message clear and engaging.
Step 4
Export in Multiple Formats
Once your video is complete, export it in various aspect ratios and formats suitable for different platforms. This flexibility ensures your content is ready for any social media channel.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes the way you create videos by offering an intuitive online video creator that leverages AI tools, templates, and stock images to streamline video editing and creation. Whether you're crafting social media videos or educational content, HeyGen's purpose-driven video maker ensures engaging and high-quality results.

Boost Training Engagement

Enhance training programs by creating engaging and retention-boosting videos with HeyGen's AI technology.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify video creation for social media?

HeyGen streamlines the video creation process with its intuitive online video creator, offering a variety of templates and AI tools. This allows users to effortlessly produce engaging social media videos with professional quality.

What features does HeyGen offer for video editing?

HeyGen provides robust video editing capabilities, including aspect-ratio resizing, voice-over generation, and subtitle integration. These features ensure your videos are polished and ready for any platform.

Can HeyGen assist in creating videos from scripts?

Yes, HeyGen excels in transforming scripts into videos using its text-to-video feature. This capability, combined with AI avatars and voiceover generation, makes it easy to bring your creative vision to life.

Why choose HeyGen for online video creation?

HeyGen stands out as an online video creator by offering a comprehensive media library with stock images, customizable branding controls, and a user-friendly interface, making it ideal for both beginners and professionals.

