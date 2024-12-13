Create Stunning Videos with Our Video Maker

Unlock the power of video storytelling with AI avatars and enhance engagement across social media platforms.

446/2000 characters

Explore Examples

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

a collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketinga collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketing

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
In this 60-second video, explore the technical prowess of HeyGen's video editor, perfect for small business owners looking to enhance their online presence. The target audience will appreciate the clean, professional visual style, complemented by a calm and informative voiceover generated by HeyGen. Demonstrate how AI-generated content can streamline the video creation process, ensuring high engagement across social media platforms.
Prompt 2
Engage your audience with a 30-second viral video creation tutorial designed for digital marketers. This video will feature HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability, allowing for quick and efficient content production. The visual style will be energetic and modern, with catchy background music to boost viewer engagement. Emphasize the importance of crafting a compelling video script to drive brand awareness and audience interaction.
Prompt 3
Produce a 45-second video aimed at educators, showcasing the seamless integration of voiceovers and subtitles using HeyGen's Voiceover generation and Subtitles/captions features. The visual style will be clear and educational, with a focus on delivering information effectively. Highlight how these tools can enhance video storytelling, making educational content more accessible and engaging for students.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Publisher Video Maker Works

Create engaging and consistent videos effortlessly with our intuitive video maker.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Start by crafting a compelling video script that captures your story. Use HeyGen's text-to-video feature to seamlessly transform your script into a visual narrative, setting the stage for impactful video storytelling.
2
Step 2
Choose a Video Template
Select from a variety of video templates designed to enhance your storytelling. These templates provide a creative foundation, ensuring brand consistency and making your video creation process efficient and engaging.
3
Step 3
Add Voiceovers and AI Avatars
Enhance your video with professional voiceovers and AI avatars. This feature allows you to maintain creative control while adding a personal touch, making your content more relatable and engaging for your audience.
4
Step 4
Export and Share on Social Media Platforms
Once your video is ready, export it in the desired format and share it across various social media platforms. This step ensures your content reaches a wider audience, maximizing engagement and impact.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers publishers with its advanced video maker tools, enabling the creation of viral video content and compelling video storytelling. With AI-generated content and video templates, publishers can maintain brand consistency and boost engagement across social media platforms.

Showcase Customer Success Stories

.

Craft engaging AI videos that highlight customer success, building trust and showcasing brand impact.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen enhance video storytelling?

HeyGen elevates video storytelling by offering AI-generated content and customizable video templates, allowing creators to craft engaging narratives with ease and creative control.

What features does HeyGen's video editor offer?

HeyGen's video editor provides tools like voiceover generation, subtitles, and aspect-ratio resizing, ensuring seamless video export and brand consistency across social media platforms.

Can HeyGen help in creating viral videos?

Yes, HeyGen supports viral video creation with its AI avatars and media library, enabling creators to produce captivating content that boosts engagement.

Why choose HeyGen for video script creation?

HeyGen excels in video script creation by transforming text into dynamic videos, complete with voiceovers and scene templates, ensuring a professional and polished final product.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo