Be the Best Public Works Video Maker with HeyGen AI
Streamline your public works video creation. Transform complex information into clear, engaging explainer videos using our text-to-video from script capability.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen empowers public works video makers to create engaging explainer videos and more, acting as an AI video editor and online video maker for streamlined video creation.
Generate engaging social media videos.
Quickly generate engaging social media videos and clips to inform the public about projects, services, and important updates.
Boost training engagement and retention.
Boost engagement and retention for public works training, ensuring vital information is effectively communicated to staff and contractors.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen streamline the video creation process?
HeyGen simplifies video creation by acting as an advanced AI video editor, enabling users to create professional videos quickly from text. Its powerful AI avatars and text-to-video functionality significantly streamline the entire video production workflow, making complex tasks accessible to everyone.
What types of professional videos can I make with HeyGen?
HeyGen is a versatile online video maker, perfect for creating engaging explainer videos, marketing content, and various short-form video formats. With a wide array of video templates and robust branding controls, you can craft compelling narratives that resonate with your audience.
Can HeyGen automatically add subtitles and voiceovers to videos?
Yes, HeyGen integrates robust voiceover generation and automatic subtitles/captions to enhance your video content seamlessly. This powerful feature ensures your messages are clear and accessible, streamlining your video editing process and boosting engagement.
Does HeyGen offer flexible video editing and customization options?
Absolutely, HeyGen provides comprehensive tools to edit videos, including aspect-ratio resizing for various platforms and a diverse media library for background music and stock assets. You can tailor every detail to create the perfect video, whether for social media or presentations.